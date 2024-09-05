Findings from the 2024 Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey
Companies with strong wellbeing strategies see improved performance, higher employee engagement, and better talent retention.
Employers that lean in are making progress on employee wellbeing
Employers with highly-effective wellbeing programs report higher overall performance
Over the past year, how has your organization performed in the following areas compared with other organizations in your industry?
|High-effectiveness group
|Low-effectiveness group
|Employee work engagement
|69%
|28%
|Employee productivity
|68%
|26%
|Overall financial performance
|66%
|43%
|Low annual employee turnover
|58%
|30%
|Attraction/Retention of key talent
|57%
|27%
Highly effective companies are 2x more likely (or more) to report better human capital and financial outcomes than companies with low effectiveness scores.
Companies that are highly effective with wellbeing are more likely to embed wellbeing in company culture and link wellbeing to their human capital strategy
Which of the following best describes what your organization has accomplished in your wellbeing strategy to date?
|Low-effectiveness group
|High-effectiveness group
|Human capital foundation
|11%
|33%
|Embed into company culture
|19%
|39%
|Include multiple wellbeing pillars (physical, emotional, financial and social)
|14%
|16%
|Focus on physical
|56%
|12%
To better support employee wellbeing, companies plan to boost communication and connect wellbeing to culture
What are your organization's top priorities for how it will deliver on your wellbeing strategy over the next three years?
- 56% - Communication
- 55% - Culture
- 42% - Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)
- 37% - Employee sensing
Companies use their wellbeing strategy to compete for talent
DEI and growing mental health issues are other key drivers of the wellbeing strategy
What are the key business issues influencing your organization's wellbeing strategy?
- 65% - Competition for talent
- 52% - Emphasis on DEI
- 48% - Growing mental health crisis
- 44% - Flexible work arrangements
Financial wellbeing is the #1 employee priority, yet employer priorities are misaligned with employee needs
Organizations will prioritize the following aspects over the next three years, but employees want more help with financial wellbeing
|Employee
|Employer
|Financial wellbeing
|59%
|22%
|Social wellbeing
|20%
|17%
|Employee experience
|40%
|50%
|Physical wellbeing
|40%
|52%
|Emotional wellbeing
|41%
|66%
Actions to take now!
When employers lean into wellbeing, employees notice and good things happen.
- Listen to understand your employees' needs and preferences.
- Employ analytics to assess the current state and understand the root cause of wellbeing issues.
- Discover the gaps and opportunities and plan to address them.
- Build a multi-year roadmap that includes tactics for embedding wellbeing into the culture of your organization.
- Measure the outcomes of your efforts and adjust as needed for effectiveness.
About the surveys: 45,000 employees participated in the 2024 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey. 3,610 employers participated in the 2024 Global Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey (respondents employ 18 million workers worldwide).
