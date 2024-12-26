Five Ways To Build Better Mental Health In Your Workplace

Key areas for employers to focus on to build effective mental health strategies.

We live in anxious times. A multitude of factors, including greater awareness of mental health conditions, better diagnosis, and the uncertain and stressful era we live in, has catapulted mental health awareness to the forefront.

Mental health conditions are widespread. Four in ten employees in Europe reported struggling with a major or moderate mental health condition in the last 12 months, with 68% reporting some level of emotional ill-health, according to our 2024 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey (GBAS), Western Europe (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Employees across Europe report high levels of wellbeing issues

Poor mental health has a wide range of negative impacts on people's work. When people are mentally unwell, they are less productive, more likely to need time off work, and could require extended time out to recover from burnout.

At the same time, public healthcare systems across Europe are under strain, especially when it comes to support for mental health issues. Stretched budgets and long waiting times mean people's needs are often going unmet.

Employers are keen to step into the gap and look after their people. After all, happy, healthy employees are more productive. However, employers are worried they aren't doing enough. Responses to our 2024 Global Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey highlighted that less than four in ten organizations in Europe believe they are supporting people's emotional wellbeing effectively.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health was a key focus, as people struggled with an abrupt cutoff in social interaction and spending time indoors. Organizations mobilized emotional and social wellbeing support and services to try and address issues linked to isolation and lack of connection.

More recently, ongoing geo-political uncertainty and rising inflation and cost of living globally have further impacted emotional wellbeing in the workplace, with over half of employees in Europe stating that financial issues have had a negative impact on their overall health and wellbeing. Data from our 2024 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey highlights that employees with financial worries are more likely to miss medical appointments, be socially isolated and struggle with anxiety and depression.

The interconnection across the areas of wellbeing cannot be underestimated. Our research data highlights that employees who are struggling emotionally are also less likely to take proactive steps to address mental health issues, are more likely to make poor lifestyle choices and are more prone to struggling with addictions (Figure 2). With social disconnection and financial wellbeing issues also impacting emotional wellbeing, it's clear that employees need more support with their mental health.

Figure 2: Social wellbeing positively impacts healthy lifestyle choices

Foster an enabling environment

Creating a supportive environment in the workplace is vital. Three pillars will help to build the right culture are prevent, protect, and promote.

Prevent means supporting employees to feel mentally healthy. This includes creating a workplace culture that enables employees to be open and honest about their mental health, without fear or stigma. Ensuring psychological safety for all employees in the workplace is an area that organizations with highly effective wellbeing strategies and programs are doubling down on, with senior leadership demonstrating their commitment to creating safe and inclusive environments for all employees.

means supporting employees to feel mentally healthy. This includes creating a workplace culture that enables employees to be open and honest about their mental health, without fear or stigma. Ensuring psychological safety for all employees in the workplace is an area that organizations with highly effective wellbeing strategies and programs are doubling down on, with senior leadership demonstrating their commitment to creating safe and inclusive environments for all employees. Promote means improving people's awareness of mental health issues and giving them the skills they need to recognize and act early when they need to. Managers are a key group to empower through training – employees who feel that their manager has a sincere interest in their wellbeing are twice as likely to take steps to improve their wellbeing compared to those who don't believe their manager cares according to our 2024 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey research in Europe.

means improving people's awareness of mental health issues and giving them the skills they need to recognize and act early when they need to. Managers are a key group to empower through training – employees who feel that their manager has a sincere interest in their wellbeing are twice as likely to take steps to improve their wellbeing compared to those who don't believe their manager cares according to our 2024 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey research in Europe. Protect means giving the person and their families the help and support they need to recover or manage their mental health condition and put them in the best possible position to get back to work and thrive. This can range from more traditional approaches such as an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), healthcare plan and short-term disability program, to resilience training and telehealth support.

Check your Employee Assistance Programme is still best in class

When it comes to supporting people, Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)s have always been a key part of the toolkit. However, they are often under-valued, under-promoted, and therefore, unsurprisingly, under-utilised.

If you haven't reviewed your EAP in recent years, then now would be a good time to take another look. EAPs have been going through a transformation, with many now offering enhanced services and new approaches to supporting mental health in and out of the workplace. The rapid advances in health technology, alongside a greater willingness amongst individuals to access care remotely, have made the EAP experience more efficient and personalized while reducing stigma.

Virtual appointments enable fast access to treatment and reduce barriers to care. Individuals are now able to select counsellors based on personal preferences and expertise, rather than simply being allocated a therapist based on distance to travel.

Align your strategy with what people need

An effective listening strategy is key to creating a robust wellbeing program that supports and address employee needs. This goes beyond including one or two questions linked to health and wellbeing within an engagement survey, and ensures the organization truly understands what it's employee demographic needs to thrive and be engaged and productive.

Often organizations believe wellbeing programs must be extensive and include multiple offerings to address a variety of physical, emotional, social and financial needs. However, insights from our 2024 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey research highlight that employees are seeking help and support at a much more basic level, with physical activity, improving their diet and getting the most out of the benefit programs ranking in the top five ways they believe they can improve their health and wellbeing (Figure 3).

Figure 3: What support do employees need to improve their health and wellbeing

My physical health My emotional health My financial situtation #1 Be more active – exercise Get outside / experience nature Grow my savings and wealth #2 Eat better Social interaction Getting most from benefits #3 Time to deal with issues Be more active – exercise Access to money in emergency #4 Finding best quality care at lowest cost Habits to improve mental health Insurance against financial losses #5 Getting most from benefits Counselling Manage my spending

Making data driven decisions is key to success. Organizations need to understand their employee demographic, their health risks and their needs. Only with a complete picture can an effective program be designed and implemented.

Learn from what organizations with highly effective wellbeing strategies are prioritizing today...

Companies that really understand wellbeing have integrated it into their key business processes and ways of working. Wellbeing is made a priority, whatever the prevailing climate for the business.

These organizations are tackling the causes of burnout and stress and breaking down the stigma around mental health. They are also connecting their wellbeing strategy to their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI goals and ensuring that their wellbeing and DEI communication strategies are aligned (Figure 4).

Figure 4: What tactics do highly effective companies employ?

Doing now

Sustain with resources

Develop a mental health strategy

Prioritize

Communicate and collaborate

Cohesive messaging

Integrate with workplace safety

Planning next

Build the multi-year roadmap

Personalize tools

Focus on managers

Measure, measure, measure

Double down on mental health

Solve for financial wellbeing

...and what they plan to focus on in the future

Next on the wellbeing leaders' to do list is developing wellbeing-related key performance indicators for leaders, and training managers as mental health first responders.

They are putting together multi-year road maps, committing to wellbeing and setting out future priorities. And they're telling a great story about wellbeing, bringing support to life and helping people throughout the organization to feel part of the strategy (Figures 3/4).

What next?

The upshot of these five steps? When employers get it right, it's worth the effort, ensuring a happy and productive workforce. Our 2024 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey highlights that organizations with effective wellbeing strategies and programs report human capital and financial outcomes that are two times higher than organizations with less effective approaches in place. If you do one thing today, start thinking about your mental health strategy. Based on the research we've discussed above, how much does your strategy need to evolve to meet people's needs?

Technology can play a vital role in helping employees to access support with their mental health. A new generation of EAPs are offering people a wider and more comprehensive range of support, thanks to the convenience of apps and video technology.

