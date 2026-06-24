UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week of June 15, 2026

The UK government has issued its largest-ever financial sanctions penalty against a technology firm for breaches related to Russian sanctions, while simultaneously expanding its sanctions regime with 70 new designations targeting...

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In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above. OFSI fines Sabre Global Technologies for breach of Russia Sanctions: On 17 June 2026, OFSI issued its largest ever penalty of £1,000,920 against technology firm Sabre Global Technologies ("Sabre") for three breaches of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "Russia Regulations"). The breaches included making funds and economic resource available to a designated Russian airline, JSC Ural Airlines, and circumvention by exploring alternative options for receiving payment from the designated airline. OFSI assessed the total breach value at £2,634,001.54 and rated the case as "most serious", with aggravating factors including Sabre not having applied for a licence, continuing to give a benefit to a designated person, high value breaches, and circumvention. The penalty is the first issued by OFSI for a circumvention offence. (SGTL_-_Public_Penalty_Notice.pdf; UK issues largest penalty for financial sanctions breaches since Russia’s 2022 illegal invasion of Ukraine - GOV.UK)

On 17 June 2026, OFSI issued its largest ever penalty of £1,000,920 against technology firm Sabre Global Technologies ("Sabre") for three breaches of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "Russia Regulations"). The breaches included making funds and economic resource available to a designated Russian airline, JSC Ural Airlines, and circumvention by exploring alternative options for receiving payment from the designated airline. OFSI assessed the total breach value at £2,634,001.54 and rated the case as "most serious", with aggravating factors including Sabre not having applied for a licence, continuing to give a benefit to a designated person, high value breaches, and circumvention. The penalty is the first issued by OFSI for a circumvention offence. (SGTL_-_Public_Penalty_Notice.pdf; UK issues largest penalty for financial sanctions breaches since Russia’s 2022 illegal invasion of Ukraine - GOV.UK) FCDO announces 70 new sanctions designations under the Russia Regulations: On 16 June 2026, the FCDO designated 27 ships, 32 entities, and 11 individuals said to be related to the Russian oil trade and defence sector. These sanctions target Russia's shadow fleet, military procurement supply chains, and finance networks used to circumvent sanctions. (UK clamps down on shady networks supplying Putin’s illegal war with new sanctions package - GOV.UK; List of Russia sanctions designations, 16 June 2026 - GOV.UK)

On 16 June 2026, the FCDO designated 27 ships, 32 entities, and 11 individuals said to be related to the Russian oil trade and defence sector. These sanctions target Russia's shadow fleet, military procurement supply chains, and finance networks used to circumvent sanctions. (UK clamps down on shady networks supplying Putin’s illegal war with new sanctions package - GOV.UK; List of Russia sanctions designations, 16 June 2026 - GOV.UK) OFSI amends Lukoil General Licence INT/2025/8031092: On 19 June 2026, OFSI amended the general licence on the continuation of business of Lukoil International Entities under the Russia Regulations to remove the restriction set out in paragraph 4.2. This restriction limited the entitlement of funds being made available, either directly or indirectly, to Lukoil International or a Lukoil International subsidiary. (General_Licence_-_Continuation_of_Business_Lukoil_International--June_2026.pdf)

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