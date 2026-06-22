OFSI Imposes Russia-related Civil Monetary Penalty On Sabre Global Technologies Limited

On June 17, 2026, HM Treasury’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (“OFSI”) published details of a £1,000,920.59 civil monetary penalty imposed on Sabre Global Technologies Limited (“SGTL”), for violating the prohibitions on making funds and economic resources available to, or for the benefit of, a UK designated person, as well as the sanctions circumvention prohibition under Regulations 13, 14, and 19 of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (“Russia Regulations”).

The SGTL penalty represents the largest civil monetary penalty imposed under the UK’s Russia sanctions regime since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The enforcement action is notable because it represents the first use of OFSI’s civil enforcement powers in relation to sanctions circumvention, as well as for underscoring the breadth with which the concept of economic resources is interpreted by OFSI. Several useful hints as to OFSI’s enforcement approach and compliance expectations for businesses required to comply with UK sanctions can be discerned from the SGTL case, which affected businesses should factor into their UK sanctions compliance efforts.

The Breaches

SGTL, a UK person and provider of global distribution systems (“GDS”) services to entities in the travel industry, continued to provide GDS services to JSC Ural Airlines (“UA”) following its designation under the Russia Regulations on May 19, 2022. Between April and June 2022, SGTL invoiced UA US$906,576.30 (equivalent to £744,305,13) for those services and instructed that funds be paid into SGTL’s bank account. Between June and September 2022, UA made three payments to SGTL that were frozen by SGTL’s UK bank. Additionally, in July and August 2022, SGTL explored alternative options for receiving payment of pre-existing amounts owed to it by UA, which OFSI considered amounted to circumvention of the sanctions targeting UA.

OFSI’s Investigation and Penalty Decision

SGTL voluntarily self-reported the payments to OFSI on October 31, 2022. Following SGTL’s full cooperation with its investigation, OFSI issued a notice of intention to impose a civil monetary penalty on SGTL on January 16, 2026, to which SGTL submitted formal representations on February 24, 2026. Following the introduction of a new enforcement framework by OFSI on February 9, 2026, which enabled the settlement of civil monetary penalty cases, OFSI and SGTL agreed to enter into formal settlement discussions on March 16, 2026, under transitional arrangements. The current settlement was agreed on May 26, 2026.

OFSI’s Assessment of the Case

In assessing ADIL’s breach of UK financial sanctions, OFSI characterised the breach as “most serious,” as opposed to “serious.” In assessing the case, OFSI identified a number of aggravating features to the case, including:

Circumvention – SGTL actively explored alternative means of receiving payment from UA, including requesting UA to send a test payment to a non-UK SGTL bank account in anticipation of future payments being routed via that pathway;

– SGTL actively explored alternative means of receiving payment from UA, including requesting UA to send a test payment to a non-UK SGTL bank account in anticipation of future payments being routed via that pathway; High value breach – The provision of economic resources (i.e., GDS services) and payment for those services, together valued at US$3,222,379.89 (equivalent to £2,634,001.54) were deemed high value;

– The provision of economic resources (i.e., GDS services) and payment for those services, together valued at US$3,222,379.89 (equivalent to £2,634,001.54) were deemed high value; Harm or risk of harm to the sanctions regime’s objectives – UA was designated due to its role in a sector of strategic importance to the Russian government (i.e., the Russia transport sector) and, by enabling UA to access its GDS, SGTL undermined the objectives of the UK’s Russia sanctions regime;

– UA was designated due to its role in a sector of strategic importance to the Russian government (i.e., the Russia transport sector) and, by enabling UA to access its GDS, SGTL undermined the objectives of the UK’s Russia sanctions regime; Strategic priority of the sanctions regime – Sanctions against Russia are a strategic priority for the UK and its foreign policy;

– Sanctions against Russia are a strategic priority for the UK and its foreign policy; Awareness and management of financial sanctions risk – While SGTL has subsequently strengthened its compliance function, during the relevant period SGTL lacked competent senior oversight of sanctions due to a restructuring, was unable to properly assess or mitigate its sanctions exposure, or understand its due diligence and sanctions compliance responsibilities due in part to general procedures that emphasised US (rather than UK-specific) sanctions requirements;

– While SGTL has subsequently strengthened its compliance function, during the relevant period SGTL lacked competent senior oversight of sanctions due to a restructuring, was unable to properly assess or mitigate its sanctions exposure, or understand its due diligence and sanctions compliance responsibilities due in part to general procedures that emphasised US (rather than UK-specific) sanctions requirements; No licence sought – SGTL did not seek a licence from OFSI to permit its receipt of payments from, or continued provision of GDS services to, UA; and

– SGTL did not seek a licence from OFSI to permit its receipt of payments from, or continued provision of GDS services to, UA; and Repeated, persistent, or extended breaches – The provision of economic resources directly to a UK designated person (i.e., the provision of GDS services) took place over an extended period of seven months.

These factors were weighed against SGTL’s significant cooperation during OFSI’s investigation, which was classed as a mitigating factor.

Key Takeaways

The SGTL enforcement action serves as a timely reminder of four important compliance lessons for businesses that are required to comply with UK sanctions:

Businesses must not test, reroute, restructure, or otherwise manipulate payment pathways to avoid, evade, or defeat the effect of UK sanctions. Attempts to engineer alternative payment channels may constitute circumvention and represent a breach of UK sanctions in and of themselves. Economic resources are defined broadly. Businesses should be vigilant in assessing and identifying what may constitute an economic resource under UK sanctions. Specifically, it should not be assumed that software, data services, or digital tools fall outside the scope of UK financial sanctions. Businesses should maintain up-to-date sanctions policies, procedures, and training supported by senior oversight. It is imperative that sanctions compliance programmes for businesses operating in the UK are tailored to the UK’s sanctions regimes. Sanctions screening systems should also be tested to validate that they are working as intended, clear and robust pathways should be implemented for escalating potential sanctions concerns, and appropriate action must be taken to respond to red flags. Prompt, timely, and comprehensive reporting of suspected sanctions breaches attracts mitigation credit. OFSI prefers companies to make early contact when a potential breach is identified, even if a subsequent, fuller disclosure is required. OFSI also expects a timeline for such full disclosure to be offered upon initial contact, with updates provided if delays to the stated timeline are likely.

For more information on these developments and their implications for companies, contact the author of this post, Alexandra Melia, in Steptoe’s Economic Sanctions team in London.