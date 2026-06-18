The EU Forced Labour Regulation: 10 Questions Every General Counsel Should Be Asking

The EU Forced Labour Regulation (EUFLR), Regulation (EU) 2024/3015, aiming to eradicate forced labour in all its forms, and to reflect the European Union's position that businesses bear responsibility for ensuring that their products are not tainted by exploitation, will apply from 14 December 2027. It bans any product made with forced labour from being placed on, made available on, or exported from the EU market. Below are 10 key questions to help general counsel understand and prepare for compliance.

1. What is the mechanism?

The EUFLR imposes a blanket prohibition on products made with forced labour anywhere in the supply chain. It reflects the European Union’s recognition that forced labour constitutes a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights. Non-compliance carries severe consequences: your products can be banned from the EU market, withdrawn, and ordered to be disposed of—with these decisions enforced Union-wide. The human, legal, financial, and reputational consequences are severe.

2. Who must comply?

All “economic operators”—any natural or legal person placing, making available, or exporting products on or from the EU market. This includes manufacturers, importers, distributors, and online platforms targeting EU end users.

3. Which products are covered?

All products, in all sectors, without exception. The ban covers any product for which forced labour was used in whole or in part at any stage—extraction, harvest, production, manufacture, or processing—anywhere in the supply chain.

4. Who will enforce the EUFLR?

Enforcement is split between: (a) the European Commission, for suspected forced labour occurring outside the European Union, and (b) National Competent Authorities (NCAs) of EU Member States, for forced labour occurring within the European Union.

5. How will the EUFLR be enforced?

Through a risk-based, two-stage investigation process. First, a preliminary phase determines whether a “substantiated concern” exists; if so, a full-scale investigation follows. The authority bears the burden of proof, but non-cooperation (e.g., failing to provide information or impeding the investigation) can be used against you. If a violation is found, the authority can ban market access, order withdrawal, and require disposal of the product.

6. How should I comply?

Robust due diligence on forced labour is, first and foremost, the right thing to do. It is also your strongest defence. The EUFLR does not create new due diligence obligations, but operators who can demonstrate effective due diligence that mitigates and prevents forced labour risks will be at lower risk of investigation. Supply chain traceability is also critical—if you cannot trace your supply chain, you will struggle to exercise meaningful due diligence, detect risks of forced labour, address and remediate harm and defend your products.

7. What is the timeline?

The EUFLR entered into force on 13 December 2024 and will apply from 14 December 2027. The Commission’s guidelines—expected to clarify key details on enforcement, due diligence best practices, risk indicators, and penalties—should be issued before the end of June 2026.

8. How do I prepare?

Start now. Map your supply chains, assess forced labour risks (particularly in high-risk geographies and sectors), and strengthen due diligence processes. Monitor the Commission’s forthcoming Forced Labour Risk Database, a publicly available register of forced labour risks by geography and product group. If your product or sourcing region appears in it, take immediate steps to identify and address any human harm in your supply chain, and expect heightened scrutiny. Elimination of forced labour in a supply chain—and, where impossible, responsible disengagement—takes time and effort.

9. Will the EUFLR really start applying from 14 December 2027?

Yes. The application date is fixed in the Regulation. While many details depend on the Commission guidelines due shortly, the prohibition itself will take effect on 14 December 2027. Companies should not wait for the guidelines before beginning compliance preparations.

10. Do I need to involve external counsel?

It depends on your risk profile and existing compliance infrastructure, but specialist advice is strongly recommended. The EUFLR intersects with other regulatory frameworks (including the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive), requires supply chain due diligence expertise, and investigations can escalate quickly. External counsel can assist with risk assessments, due diligence design, supply chain audits, and responding to enforcement actions.