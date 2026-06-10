Sovereign AI Fund Promises Fast-tracked Visas For Global AI Talent

A new state-backed fund promises capital, supercomputing power, and fast-tracked visas for AI start-ups. Here is what leaders need to know.

The Technology Secretary, Liz Kendall, recently announced the formal launch of the Sovereign Venture Fund, or “Sovereign AI”, describing it in a speech as “one of the most important things this government does to build a better future for our country.” The £500 million fund is part of the Government's AI Opportunities Action Plan and sits within a broader £2.5 billion package spanning AI and quantum computing.

What does the fund offer?

Sovereign AI goes well beyond conventional government funding. Backed start-ups receive direct equity investment of between £1 million and £10 million, alongside fully-funded access to the UK’s most powerful AI supercomputers, with up to one million GPU hours per company.

The package includes hands-on support with procurement, data access, product validation, and regulatory navigation. It also bundles in fast-tracked immigration support.

Fast-tracking the world’s best talent

Each portfolio company backed by Sovereign AI will receive funding for up to ten fast-tracked visas, with the Government absorbing application fees, the Immigration Health Surcharge and priority processing costs. These costs are at least £3,000 per person but can run up to £14,000 per person. Visa decisions are promised within a single working day, meaning new hires could start within weeks.

Backed companies also gain a direct escalation pathway into the Home Office for resolving processing delays, together with a connection to the Global Talent Taskforce – a government-led “headhunting and concierge” unit that proactively identifies and recruits elite researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors to relocate to the UK. The Taskforce, whose resourcing was doubled in January 2026, reports directly to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, underscoring the political priority now attached to attracting top-tier AI talent.

What UK visas can Sovereign AI facilitate?

Although there is no bespoke ‘AI visa’ available, the UK offers several immigration pathways for AI talent. The Skilled Worker route is the most commonly-used sponsored work route, however other options include Innovator Founder, Global Talent and High Potential Individual. For businesses with overseas operations, the UK Expansion Worker and Senior or Specialist Worker routes may be relevant.



Eligible businesses should take specialist advice to consider which of these pathways best suits their talent pipeline, and whether Sovereign AI backing could streamline the process.

What this means for leaders

For AI-focused businesses and startups, whether scaling domestically or eyeing UK expansion, the fund creates a compelling package of capital and talent mobility.