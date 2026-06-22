UK Funding Boost Signals Strategic Push Into Space Economy

The UK government has committed £19 million to advance space technologies, with £10 million allocated to Space Forge for developing reusable heat shield technology that could enable commercial microgravity manufacturing.

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The UK government’s recent £19 million funding package for space technologies is more than a routine innovation grant. It reflects a deliberate effort to position the UK at the forefront of a fast-emerging commercial market centred on in‑space manufacturing and orbital infrastructure.

At the core of the announcement is a £10 million award to Space Forge, which is developing its Pridwen. Named after King Arthur’s shield, Pridwen will be a deployable, reusable heat shield and will reduce launch mass and improve recovery economics. If successful, microgravity manufacture of semi-conductors will move towards a scalable industrial activity.

The remainder of the funding package will support earlier-stage companies working on areas such as satellite tracking, navigation and debris monitoring. The inclusion of these technologies demonstrates the need for sustainable space commercialisation. As orbital activity increases, congestion and collision risk are becoming material constraints on growth in the space sector.

There is no doubt that the package will draw private investment into the sector. By underwriting early technical risk, the government has improved the likelihood that UK-based companies will scale domestically. However, the package signals a larger industrial strategy. The UK is seeking to capture value not just from manufacturing, but from operating a complete space ecosystem.

"Our wider investment is also helping more British space businesses grow, bring in private backing and create high-skilled jobs across the country. That is how we build a stronger space sector and keep the UK one of the best places in the world to start and scale a space business." - Liz Lloyd www.gov.uk/...

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