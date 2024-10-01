ARTICLE
1 October 2024

Biometric Residence Permits End On 31 December - What Employers Need To Do

DS
DMH Stallard

Contributor

DMH Stallard logo

DMH Stallard is an award winning South East law firm with offices in London, Brighton, Gatwick, Guilford, Hassocks and Horsham. DMH Stallard has grown rapidly since it was established in 1970, and continues to maintain its focus on building long term relationships with clients to help deliver their goals and objectives.

Explore Firm Details
From autumn 2024, Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) and Biometric Residence Card (BRC) holders must transition to eVisa accounts. Employers should review non-settled workers' right-to-work checks and update procedures before BRPs/BRCs expire on 31 December 2024.
United Kingdom Immigration
Photo of Adam Williams
Authors

From autumn 2024, all Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) and Biometric Residence Card (BRC) holders are required to transition to an eVisa account to demonstrate their UK immigration status.

It is important they take steps to do so in good time ahead of the phasing out of BRPs and BRCs on 31 December 2024, but there are also profound implications for employers.

Here's what we recommend all employers of non-settled workers do now to ensure they remain complaint with Home Office right to work check requirements and do not lose any statutory protection from civil penalties in the event of illegal working.

  1. Conduct a review of the right to work checks held for all non-settled workers;
  2. Identify which of those checks are of a BRP or BRC and provide for an expiry date of 31 December 2024*;
  3. Agree upon how you will communicate to the relevant workers identified under 2, the steps that they need to take to provide you with a sharecode with which to conduct a repeat right to work check online**;
  4. Carry out online right to work checks using the employer portal for all those individuals identified, on or before 31 December 2024 and retain appropriate records.

*Note that this should include workers whose immigration permission expires after 31 December 2024, but for whom the right to work check provides for an expiry date of 31 December 2024

**Some individuals may need to set up an eVisa account for themselves before they can generate a sharecode, so it is important to engage in this process as early as possible

For an overview of the implications and necessary steps for individuals and employees, please refer to our earlier update on the new eVisas

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam Williams
Adam Williams
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More