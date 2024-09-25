I Have Received A Curtailment Letter From The Home Office, What Should I Do?

A curtained notice from the Home Office indicates that your UK visa is being shortened or cancelled due to personal or professional changes or visa breaches. Immediate action, including seeking legal advice, is crucial to explore available options.

With over 35 years of experience, Gherson’s expertise extends from meeting the migration needs of international business people and UK-based companies to litigation in all UK jurisdictions and the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice.

Founded in 1988 by Roger Gherson, Gherson Solicitors LLP was first established as a boutique immigration law firm based in London. Now servicing clients across all areas of immigration, international protection and human rights, white collar crime, sanctions, and civil litigation and arbitration, Gherson LLP’s offices continue to expand across Europe.

A curtained notice means that your visa or leave to remain in the UK is being shortened or cancelled, often due to changes in your personal or professional circumstances or allegations of a breach of visa conditions. If you have received such a letter from the Home Office, it is crucial to act quickly and strategically.

First and foremost, carefully review the letter to understand the reasons for the curtailment and the timeline by which you must leave the UK. Typically, you are given 60 days from the date of the letter to take action, though this period can be shorter if the Home Office believes there has been significant wrongdoing, such as provision of false documents.

Unfortunately, there is no right to appeal a curtailment decision directly, but this does not mean that you are out of options. Depending on your situation, you may be able to switch to another visa category, submit an error correction request if the decision was based on incorrect information or even apply for a judicial review, although this can be a complex and costly process.

Given the serious implications, seeking advice from an immigration solicitor is essential. They can assess your situation, explore alternative visa options and help you respond effectively to the Home Office, potentially allowing you to remain in the UK.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.