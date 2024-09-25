Can Your Child Settle In The UK After 7 Years?|UK Settlement Rules For Children (Video)

self

🌟 Discover how your child can settle in the UK! This video, presented by Joel, a Solicitor at Latitude Law, explains the crucial distinctions between children born inside vs. outside the UK and their paths to settlement after living in the UK for 7 years. Contact us if your child has been in the UK for 7 years and you think they might qualify for settlement.

Originally published by 10 April, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.