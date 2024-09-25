ARTICLE
25 September 2024

Can Your Child Settle In The UK After 7 Years?|UK Settlement Rules For Children (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
This video by Latitude Law's solicitor Joel explains settlement options for children in the UK for 7+ years, highlighting key differences between those born inside and outside the UK. Contact them to explore settlement eligibility for your child.
Photo of Joel Reiss
Authors

Originally published by 10 April, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

