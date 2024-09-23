ARTICLE
23 September 2024

BRP 2024 Expiry Explained |BRP Renewal Alert: Prepare For The Shift To Digital Verification (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Explore Firm Details
Latitude Law, a top-rated UK immigration firm, provides guidance on the upcoming December 31, 2024, Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) expiry. They offer specialized services with high client satisfaction and industry recognition
United Kingdom Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors

🌟Navigate the upcoming changes to the Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) with clarity and confidence. In this video, Kajal Nayee elucidates why the BRP expiry date of December 31, 2024.

Originally published 13 March 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Kajal Nayee
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More