Challenging Deportation From The UK: A Guide To First-Tier Tribunal Appeals (30 May 2025)

The Home Office issues a Deportation Order, and the individual is given an opportunity to challenge this through an appeal process.

The right of appeal will generally be exercised after a refusal of a human rights or protection claim made in response to the deportation notice.

14 days if you are in the UK when you receive the refusal

28 days if you are outside the UK

Failing to meet these deadlines can lead to the appeal being rejected as out of time, unless exceptional circumstances apply.

b. Grounds of Appeal

Your appeal must set out why the deportation would breach your human rights. Common grounds include:

Long-term residence in the UK

British or settled family members (e.g., spouse, children)

Risk of harm or persecution in your country of origin

Rehabilitation and low risk of reoffending (if deportation is based on criminality)

Supporting documents such as medical reports, witness statements, and evidence of family ties are crucial at this stage.