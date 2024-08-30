Reviewing the reliance on international talent in IT and engineering: the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) is commissioned to assess skill shortages and policy needs.

The UK government has taken a significant step toward addressing the reliance on international recruitment in the information technology, telecommunications and engineering sectors. The Home Secretary has officially commissioned MAC to conduct a comprehensive review of these key occupations, with a report expected within nine months. In the letter addressed to Professor Brian Bell, dated 6 August 2024, the Home Secretary expresses the government's commitment to managing migration levels while recognising the valuable contributions of international professionals.

The review is particularly focused on understanding why these sectors continue to depend heavily on international talent and will explore various factors contributing to skill shortages. MAC has been tasked with investigating the types of roles most affected by shortages, the underlying causes, including training and pay conditions, and the effectiveness of current measures, such as the Shortage Occupation List.

This review is expected to be the first of many, as the government seeks to align immigration policies more closely with domestic skills development. By collaborating with Skills England, the Industrial Strategy Council and other key bodies, MAC's findings will play a crucial role in shaping future policies that aim to reduce dependency on international recruitment.

