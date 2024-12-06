ARTICLE
6 December 2024

2025 Media & Entertainment Industry Predictions Report

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
AI is driving disruption across media and entertainment, enhancing creativity and transforming business models, from TV and film to gaming and advertising, shifting consumer preferences and revenue streams.
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Grace Lee,Jeff Goldstein,Matteo Carli
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

One year ago, we began our first annual AlixPartners Media & Entertainment Industry Predictions Report by stating that "the media and entertainment industry has always been a poster child of creative destruction."

Fast-forward to year two, and that sentence still rings true—in fact, the destruction and competition may have only grown fiercer.

AI advances have made major inroads in the past year and will continue to serve as the major technological force disrupting business and operations across the media industry. From a creative perspective, AI has further penetrated the TV and film sectors, where practical, easy-to-implement use cases with measurable outcomes will lead the way in 2025. But we don't expect the technology to replace human talent; it should only enhance creative output. AI is also disrupting the video gaming, casino gaming, sports betting, and search markets, shifting traditional business models to meet consumer preferences.

Legacy media and advertising businesses are seeing a similar need to transform business models as subscription revenue moves from Pay TV to streaming, while advertising revenue moves from linear to digital. The continued rise of retail media will evolve where companies place their ad dollars to match consumption habits.

Download the full report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Grace Lee
Grace Lee
Photo of Jeff Goldstein
Jeff Goldstein
Photo of Mark Endemaño
Mark Endemaño
Photo of Matteo Carli
Matteo Carli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More