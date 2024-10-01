How To Protect Your Reputation In Fast Food And Casual Dining

It can take years to build a great food service reputation and minutes of negative publicity to undo your good work. This blog covers key reputational risks and how to avoid ending up in the headlines.

The 21st century has seen a revolution in fast food and casual dining, from the rise of mobile ordering and delivery apps to the arrival of new fast casual dining chains to rival traditional burger and chicken restaurants.

As the sector has become central to the way we live, it's under greater scrutiny – over everything from what's in the food, to who cooks, serves and delivers it, and the conditions they work under.

We've identified the key reputational risks facing fast food and casual dining companies – along with steps you can take to mitigate those risks and reduce the damage to your business if they happen.

Allegations of unsafe and unhygienic conditions

An outbreak of food poisoning or a serious allergic reaction to an ingredient is every restaurant's worst nightmare, along with the impact on your reputation if it's thought that you're to blame.

But finding the cause and getting control of the story can be difficult once an incident happens. The best defense is to have cast-iron hygiene and food preparation procedures that are rigorously enforced.

Implement strict cleaning schedules, especially in kitchen and dining areas, with strict sanitation procedures for high touch areas and checklists to make sure no steps are missed.

Schedule regular maintenance checks for all systems that could lead to hygiene issues and have a proactive pest control program to prevent infestations.

Carry out regular health and hygiene inspections and strengthen your infection control and hygiene measures to ensure they can pass unscheduled inspections by health officials.

If a foodborne illness incident does happen, be ready to show that you have a plan for managing infections and that you have followed all the relevant protocols.

Implement a customer feedback program, so customers can bring their issues to you instead of social media. Some customers just want to share complaints and know you're doing something to address them.

Employee abuse

The industry has seen a spate of high-profile employee abuse cases in recent years, from allegations of sexual harassment to wage exploitation, child labour violations and racial discrimination.

While this has generated a lot of bad press, it could also be an opportunity for firms that can demonstrate they have good work practices and treat their employees fairly.

Promote a strong ethical culture, led by senior management and underpinned by a clear code of conduct, that everyone is familiar with.

Implement and enforce clear anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies, backed by mandatory training for all employees.

Encourage employees to speak up about abuse and create confidential reporting channels, including hotlines and online platforms.

Carry out prompt and fair investigations of abuse claims using trained HR professionals or external experts. Also consider third party audits of workplace practices.

Develop a proactive public relations strategy to address any public concerns and have a crisis communication plan to manage the situation if an incident hits the headlines.

Discriminatory attacks or abuse on customers

Customers suffering discrimination, assaults or verbal attacks, whether at the hands of restaurant employees or other customers, can make shocking video footage that can go viral in minutes.

We've seen many cases in the fast food and casual dining sector in recent years, highlighting the need for proactive measures to prevent and manage such incidents.

Carry out background checks and screening of employees. Reconsider employing anyone with a history of violence or prejudice.

Provide employees with mandatory diversity and inclusion training, including anti-discrimination and cultural awareness.

Think about how you manage stress and customer expectations during high pressure periods in busy restaurants. Consider training employees in conflict resolution and how to handle aggressive customers.

Install surveillance cameras in public areas to deter abuse. Also consider measures such as panic buttons in high-risk locations.

Monitor social media, so you know what is being said about your business online. This will also help you understand when and how to react if something damaging emerges.

Harm to people on the premises

From slips and trips to kitchen fires and hot drink spills, there no shortage of things that can go wrong in a busy, high-traffic restaurant. Along with potential injury claims, just one of these incidents getting traction on social media can cause reputational damage.

Companies should strengthen their safety procedures and training to prevent incidents and manage them better if they do occur.

Hold regular inspections to identify and rectify any potential hazards, such as faulty wiring, defective cooking equipment, and slippery surfaces. Combine your inspection regime with a programme of preventative maintenance.

Provide safety training for all employees, including emergency response, fire safety and first aid. Make sure your people know to report and escalate safety concerns.

If a safety incident happens, communicate openly and honestly with customers, employees and the public. Acknowledge the issue and outline steps being taken to address it.

Make sure you have access to crisis management specialists to help you deal with the immediate impact of an incident and reduce injuries, losses and reputational damage.

Active assailant attacks

Fast food restaurants have been the target of terror and lone shooter attacks in many countries, from the U.S. to Russia, Germany and Australia. Their openness and high footfall make them a soft target for anyone intent on causing maximum harm to the public.

Although companies are the victims of such attacks, they can also suffer reputational damage if they are seen to have poor security measures or manage the situation badly.

Stay in touch with police and community organizations, so you are aware of potential threats before they happen. Participate in local security drills.

Review and strengthen your security measures, including surveillance cameras, access control systems and alarms.

Train your employees in how to identify suspicious behavior and promote a culture that prioritizes security.

Make sure your crisis management plans have specific protocols for dealing with active assailant situations. Have a clear plan of action and make sure that staff know what to do. Practice this regularly and monitor your readiness.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.