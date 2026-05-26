ARTICLE
26 May 2026

King's Speech 2026: What Does It Mean For Financial Services

WS
Winston & Strawn LLP

Contributor

Winston & Strawn LLP logo
Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
Explore Firm Details
In view of the unfolding political drama in the U.K., you'd be forgiven to have missed the recent King's Speech, the opening salvo to the 2026/7 parliamentary session.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Daniel Hirschfield
Winston & Strawn LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom

In view of the unfolding political drama in the U.K., you'd be forgiven to have missed the recent King's Speech, the opening salvo to the 2026/7 parliamentary session. 

In this special UK Finance blog, Daniel Hirschfield takes a look at the key financial services implications of the legislative measures set out in the speech.  

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Daniel Hirschfield
Daniel Hirschfield
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More