King's Speech 2026: What Does It Mean For Financial Services

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In view of the unfolding political drama in the U.K., you'd be forgiven to have missed the recent King's Speech, the opening salvo to the 2026/7 parliamentary session.
In this special UK Finance blog, Daniel Hirschfield takes a look at the key financial services implications of the legislative measures set out in the speech.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]