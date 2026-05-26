King's Speech 2026: What Does It Mean For Financial Services

In view of the unfolding political drama in the U.K., you'd be forgiven to have missed the recent King's Speech, the opening salvo to the 2026/7 parliamentary session.

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In view of the unfolding political drama in the U.K., you'd be forgiven to have missed the recent King's Speech, the opening salvo to the 2026/7 parliamentary session.

In this special UK Finance blog, Daniel Hirschfield takes a look at the key financial services implications of the legislative measures set out in the speech.

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