SMCR Changes – What Difference Will Phase 1 Make?

What? How? Impact

Extension of "12 week rule" Firms now have 12 weeks to submit applications for emergency cover for SMF functions, whereas previously the regulatory approvals were needed within that period. And where a non-SMF covers a role during an emergency, Senior Manager Conduct rules will apply to that individual, and breaches will need to be reported as soon as possible. The extension is better than the previous position, but firms would have preferred 6 months as even 12 weeks will often not be long enough to source an appropriate replacement.

SMF and PR clarification More guidance on SMFs 7 (FCA and PRA guidance differs on this point) and 18 and 22 (designed to stress the necessary seniority for individuals holding these positions). And guidance on which SMFs are likely to be appropriate for being given responsibility for specific prescribed responsibilities (PRs), and on allocating and splitting prescribed responsibilities (again, to clarify that the person holding it should be the most senior person responsible for managing the particular area). The previous guidance had discouraged splitting the PR, but the new guidance is clear that there will be times when this is appropriate – although it will rarely be appropriate to split any one PR between more than 2 managers. If the intention of the guidance was to reduce applications for these SMFs, firms are not sure it will work, but they did welcome the clarity. Firms query whether the changes in guidance on allocation of PRs is really necessary, pending what might happen in Phase 2, but the FCA wanted to give extra flexibility now.

Certification Clarifications on what is expected when recertifying staff, and flexibility on how to keep records. Less bureaucracy and less paperwork, which will save time and make record keeping earlier, as checks can be incorporated into the annual appraisal process and records kept electronically.

Directory Time to update most information increased to 20 days, but staying at 7 days for updating the Directory about leavers. The increase from 7 to 20 days gives firms more time to build non-critical notifications into BAU, but ideally they wanted one single deadline. That said, they did feel 7 days was the right time for leavers. So systems and controls will remain unchanged in terms of actions firms must take when relevant staff leave, but if firms wish can be more relaxed on timings of other notifications. But, if firms prefer, they can continue reporting all changes within 7 days if they prefer.

CRB checks No longer needed for internal or intragroup moves. Otherwise validity period extended to 6 months. This has greatly pleased firms, because the previous 3 month rule often meant that CRB checks firms got as part of their recruitment process would run out and need to be done again.

Regulatory references Reduction in time to respond to requests for references, from 6 weeks to 4. Firms like this change, because many had complained that waiting 6 weeks slowed down recruitment. Many called for the new limit to be a rule rather than guidance.

Statements of responsibility and management responsibility maps Firms will have up to 6 months to notify changes – and notify only once if more tha one change happens during that period. Again, this enables firms to embed notification of changes into their BAU cycles. Some firms had said they would prefer to report changes as soon as they were made, and if they wish, they can continue to do this. This is also subject to more possible change as part of the Phase 2 considerations.