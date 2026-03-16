Floating Charges And The Challenge Of Cross-Atlantic Lending (Video)

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Lerika Le Grange’s articles from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner are most popular:
within Finance and Banking topic(s)
in United Kingdom
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner are most popular:
within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
Many US lenders stepping into the UK ABL market are surprised by how different, and more complex, the English law security package can feel.
In insolvency, recoveries under floating charges are often materially lower, especially once preferential claims and statutory deductions are paid first. Understanding these distinctions is essential to protecting value in cross‑border ABL structures.
Watch as BCLP Partners Lerika Le Grange and Braden Shaw share their insights on managing these complexities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.