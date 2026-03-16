Floating Charges And The Challenge Of Cross-Atlantic Lending (Video)

Many US lenders stepping into the UK ABL market are surprised by how different, and more complex, the English law security package can feel.

In insolvency, recoveries under floating charges are often materially lower, especially once preferential claims and statutory deductions are paid first. Understanding these distinctions is essential to protecting value in cross‑border ABL structures.

Watch as BCLP Partners Lerika Le Grange and Braden Shaw share their insights on managing these complexities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.