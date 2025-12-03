Episode 15: Budget Special & 2026 Predictions (Video)

self

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to discuss Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Budget. In the second half of the episode, Jonathan will looks at the trends in the 2025 deals market and look at what 2026 might have in store.

Episode summary

Who are the winners and losers from the long-awaited Budget?;

Will we now see more companies listed in London?

What impact will the Budget have on the deals industry?

Will entrepreneurs now head for the UK exit door? and

Quiet optimism for 2026.

Originally published 27 November 2025

