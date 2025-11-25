ARTICLE
25 November 2025

Ahead Of The Curve: Transparency, Transaction Reporting And Short Selling

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
The former MiFID II regime in the UK concerning pre-trade and post-trade transparency for bonds and derivatives is undergoing something of a quiet revolution.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Nick Bradbury,Thomas Donegan,Pien van Vliet
+2 Authors
The former MiFID II regime in the UK concerning pre-trade and post-trade transparency for bonds and derivatives is undergoing something of a quiet revolution. From December 1, exemptions will be set by regulators only for the most liquid contracts, with the bulk of large-in-scale and deferral exemptions being set in the future by trading venues.

In "Ahead of the Curve: The new UK regime for transparency for non-equities and what's next for transaction reporting, and update on the new UK short selling regime," our experts considered how the latest UK developments and new transparency calibrations are set to impact venues, systematic internalizers, and other market participants.

Our experts also touched on the anticipated changes to the former MiFID II regime in the UK for transaction reporting, and the current FCA consultation on the new UK short selling regime.

Watch the webinar

View the slides

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nick Bradbury
Nick Bradbury
Photo of Thomas Donegan
Thomas Donegan
Photo of Gregory Talbot
Gregory Talbot
Photo of Pien van Vliet
Pien van Vliet
Photo of Louise Bralsford
Louise Bralsford
