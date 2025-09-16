Market Abuse – FCA Publishes Market Watch 83 On Market Soundings

The FCA has published Market Watch 83 which highlights compliance risks and best practices for corporate finance firms advising small and mid-cap issuers, particularly around handling inside information and market abuse controls.

The FCA makes the following observations in relation to market soundings – where inside information is selectively disclosed to potential investors to sound out their views ahead of a capital raising or other transaction – to help firms benchmark their systems and controls:

Number of market sounding recipients – Firms should have procedures in place to manage the number of recipients during market soundings to limit the flow of inside information and ensure there is a clear justification for sharing it;

All recipients should receive the same information about a deal – approved scripts are recommended; and Broker involvement – Where multiple brokers are involved, it is important to check whether a market sounding falls within the safe harbour. For example, where an issuer‑appointed broker engages a second broker to conduct market soundings, the second broker would not benefit from the safe harbour.

