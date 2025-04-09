The Supreme Court Hears Motor Finance Test Case

This week the Supreme Court heard the appeal against the Court of Appeal's decision regarding the payment of commission by motor finance lenders to car dealers.

This is an appeal of the decisions in three test cases, Johnson v FirstRand Bank Ltd, Wrench v FirstRand Bank Ltd and Hopcraft v Close Brothers Ltd, (Test Cases). The Court of Appeal's decision last year came as a major shock to industry resulting in a range of actions including lenders provisioning funds to cover potential compensation costs and, for some, a halt to underwriting new motor finance.

Given the need for certainty in this sector, the Supreme Court expedited the hearing which lasted three days this week. The hearing included submissions from both the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the National Franchised Dealers Association, which were granted permission to intervene by way of written and oral submissions. The FCA makes clear in its written submissions its view that the Court of Appeal went too far in treating motor dealer brokers as owing fiduciary duties. However, the FCA weaves a careful middle path and also warns the courts against a blanket acceptance of the lenders' submissions.1 The FCA noted that the unfairness of commission arrangements for the purposes of section 140A of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 (CCA) may depend on factors such as the size of the commission, its nature as a discretionary commission arrangement (DCA) or non-DCA, potential customer vulnerability, the extent and manner of disclosure to the customer, and compliance with regulatory rules and principles. Applications to intervene by Consumer Voice & Others, the Finance and Leasing Association and His Majesty's Treasury were notably refused.

Although a decision is expected early summer, the judgment is unlikely to be binary and a range of potential outcomes is possible. This is compounded by the fact that the Test Cases are based on lending which took place prior to a number of regulatory initiatives and interventions from the FCA and the Courts and because the judgment will be relevant to both DCAs and non-DCAs.

We set out below a brief timeline of the regulatory developments impacting motor finance providers.

March 2019. TheFCA published a report on its work reviewing motor finance . The FCA found that the way commission arrangements were operating in motor finance may be leading to consumer harm on a potentially significant scale. In particular, the FCA found that the widespread use of commission models which allow brokers discretion to set the customer interest rate, to earn higher commission, can lead to conflicts of interest which are not controlled adequately by lenders. The FCA confirmed that it had started work with a view to assessing the options for policy intervention in relation to commission arrangements. 2

January 2024. The FCA announced implementation of temporary complaint handling rules for complaints about motor finance agreements involving a DCA and review of historic DCAs. These rules were implemented without consultation in reliance on Section 138L of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 following a high number of complaints claiming compensation from motor finance firms. The rules paused for a period of 37 weeks the requirement that firms must, within eight weeks of receipt, respond to DCA complaints and give complainants the right to refer their complaint to the FOS. The rules also extended the time limit for referring DCA complaints to the FOS from six to 15 months where the firm sent its final response within the timeframe specified in the rules. The FCA confirmed it would use the 37-week pause to: carry out diagnostic work to assess whether the sales of motor finance agreements involving DCAs fell below applicable regulatory and legal standards, resulting in consumers being owed redress; and if necessary, determine if the FCA should intervene to provide redress.

The FCA announced its plan to communicate a decision on next steps at the very latest by 24 September 2024 (the day before the pause to complaint handling time limits is due to end).5

December 2024. The High Court handed down its decision in the Judicial Review. The High Court found in favour of the FOS on all grounds. It was held that the FOS was entitled to find that the commission arrangements were not adequately disclosed to the customer and consequently the relationship was unfair for the purposes of section 140 CCA. However, permission to appeal to the Court of Appeal was granted. March 2025. The FCA issued an updated statement setting out timings for a possible redress scheme. The FCA stated it will confirm within six weeks of the Supreme Court's decision on the Test Cases if it plans to implement a redress scheme.

Please see our previous article Court of Appeal hands down decision in motor finance test case for further details regarding the case.

