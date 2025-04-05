Our March 2025 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering a roundup of notable regulatory news and activities that took place last month in the UK, the EU and the US.

This month we cover the following:

UK Growth of private market requires continued focus on valuations: Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") publishes multi-firm review of private market valuation practices Latest on the UK Government's "growth initiative" The FCA's new five-year strategy "to support growth and improve lives" FCA feeds back on plans for reviewing FCA requirements FCA update on enforcement transparency, diversity & inclusion and non-financial misconduct Applying for a Senior Manager function FCA's position on sustainability regulations and UK defence Consumer support outcome: Good practices and areas for improvement; Vulnerable customers HM Treasury's latest report on Anti-Money Laundering / Counter-Terrorist Financing supervision Supporting artificial intelligence, innovation and growth in financial services FCA decides to fine and ban Robin Crispin Odey FCA bans former Credit Suisse executives following US criminal conviction



EU Savings and Investments Union strategy published Consultation papers for 2025



US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") updates its Marketing Rule FAQs SEC eases verification burdens in Rule 506(c) offerings SEC prepares for implementation of amendments to its EDGAR filing system Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announces changes to its multi-factor authentication SEC charges investment adviser and two officers for misuse of fund assets SEC charges New Jersey investment adviser with fraud and other violations



Key upcoming dates and deadlines

March 2025 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

March 2025 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

