27 February 2025

Credit Insurance Meets Trade Finance: A Smarter Way To Risk (Video)

With the global economic and political climate becoming increasingly uncertain, multinationals are facing significant challenges in managing risks and securing favorable trade finance terms. As global trade continues to evolve, multinationals will need innovative and flexible solutions to manage risk and optimize finance.
Burkhard Wittgen and Cruz Gonzalez

In this video series, we explore the challenges and opportunities facing the credit insurance and trade finance markets.

What are the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the credit insurance and trade finance markets?

Credit insurance meets trade finance.

With the global economic and political climate becoming increasingly uncertain, multinationals are facing significant challenges in managing risks and securing favorable trade finance terms. As global trade continues to evolve, multinationals will need innovative and flexible solutions to manage risk and optimize finance.

In this video series, Burkhard Wittgen and Cruz Gonzalez delve into the current challenges facing the credit insurance and trade finance markets, and explore the potential benefits that closer collaboration between these two services could bring.

