Late Payment Support – How To Protect Your Cash Flow

Cash flow is the backbone of any small business, yet late payments continue to be a major challenge for entrepreneurs across the UK. According to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), around 50,000 businesses close annually due to cash flow problems caused by overdue invoices...

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

Cash flow is the backbone of any small business, yet late payments continue to be a major challenge for entrepreneurs across the UK. According to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), around 50,000 businesses close annually due to cash flow problems caused by overdue invoices. To help combat this issue, the UK government has set up the Small Business Commissioner (SBC) to support businesses in tackling late payment disputes and improving payment practices.

Why Late Payments Are a Problem

Late payments can cause severe disruptions to business operations, affecting your ability to pay employees, invest in growth, and maintain supplier relationships. Delays in receiving funds can lead to increased borrowing, higher interest payments, and unnecessary stress for business owners. Worse still, chasing unpaid invoices can be time-consuming and frustrating.

How the Small Business Commissioner Can Help

The SBC is an independent public body that provides free support and advice to small businesses dealing with late payment issues. Services include:

Advisory Services – Guidance on how to prevent and manage late payments.

Complaint Resolution – Assisting small businesses in resolving disputes with larger firms over unpaid invoices.

Webinars and Educational Resources – Free workshops, webinars, and guidance on improving payment practices.

Practical Steps to Avoid Late Payments

To protect your business from cash flow disruptions caused by late payments, consider these strategies:

Set Clear Payment Terms – Ensure that all contracts specify payment deadlines, late payment penalties, and accepted payment methods.

Invoice Promptly – Send invoices as soon as work is completed, or goods are delivered and follow up promptly.

Use Digital Invoicing and Payment Tracking – Tools like QuickBooks, Xero, or Sage can automate reminders and track payments efficiently.

Charge Late Payment Interest – Under the Late Payment of Commercial Debts Act, businesses can charge interest on overdue payments.

Seek Mediation or Legal Action – If payment disputes escalate, consider mediation through the SBC or taking legal action.

By implementing proactive measures and utilising available support, small businesses can reduce the impact of late payments and maintain a stable financial position.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.