Shifting Gears: The UK Supreme Court Motor Finance Judgment - Nuances And Next Steps

The UK Supreme Court has handed down its highly anticipated judgment in Hopcraft v Close Brothers Limited, Johnson v FirstRand Bank Limited (London Branch) t/a MotoNovo Finance, and Wrench v FirstRand Bank Limited (London Branch) t/a MotoNovo Finance ([2025] UKSC 33). The decision provides much-needed clarity on the legal duties of motor dealers and lenders in hire purchase transactions. While the Supreme Court rejected claims based on fiduciary duties and bribery, it emphasised the importance of fairness and transparency under the CCA. But the judgment paved the way for an FCA redress scheme and raised surrounding nuances that benefit from closer consideration. This briefing looks at the key findings, examines some areas of uncertainty, and suggests some next steps to consider.

Background

On 1 August 2025, the UK Supreme Court delivered its judgment in Hopcraft v Close Brothers Limited, Johnson v FirstRand Bank Limited (London Branch) t/a MotoNovo Finance, and Wrench v FirstRand Bank Limited (London Branch) t/a MotoNovo Finance ([2025] UKSC 33). The appeals addressed the lawfulness of commission payments paid by lenders to motor dealers in hire purchase transactions, particularly where such payments were undisclosed or partially disclosed to customers. The case has significant implications for the motor finance industry, given the widespread use of these types of arrangements.

The appeals concerned the typical "three-cornered" relationship of motor finance transactions, being:

1. a customer who selects a car from a dealer;

2. the dealer who sells the vehicle and arranges hire purchase finance from a lender; and

3. the lender who pays the dealer a commission for the introduction of the hire purchase business.

The customers claimed that undisclosed commissions amounted to bribes and/or secret profits of the broker-dealers under an implied or ad hoc fiduciary duty to the customers, and, in the case of Johnson, that they constituted unfair relationship between the lender and Mr Johnson as borrower. They sought remedies under the tort of bribery, equitable principles, and the Consumer Credit Act 1974 (CCA). In October 2024 the Court of Appeal had surprised onlookers by finding in favour of the customers on all of these claims, including that dealers owed fiduciary duties and that undisclosed commissions constituted bribes.

The lenders appealed to the UK Supreme Court, arguing that:

1. There is no distinct tort of bribery and it should be abolished as unnecessary.

2. Dealers act as sellers throughout and owe no fiduciary duties or "disinterested" duties to customers – the broking element of their role cannot be looked at in isolation from the fact they want to sell the car and need the customer to obtain finance to do so.

3. The Court of Appeal was wrong in their findings on unfairness as they considered issues which were not pleaded.