Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – January 2025

Our January 2025 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering a roundup of notable regulatory news and activities that took place last month in the UK, the EU and the US.

This month we cover the following:

UK The FCA and the UK's growth initiatives The UK's approach to operational resilience The Short Selling Regulations 2025 FCA fines broker £99,200 for transaction reporting failures Overseas Funds Regime: Update for firms Regulatory developments for brokers, and impact on the buy-side Consumer Redress Liabilities: the polluter pays FCA objects to Change in Control due to failures to meet standards FCA fines Arian Financial LLP £288,962.53 for failings related to cum-ex trading



EU EU Round-up



US SEC extends Form PF Amendments compliance date SEC charges investment adviser for breach of fiduciary duties Twelve firms settle more than $63 million in combined SEC charges for recordkeeping failures SEC charges advisory firm with misrepresenting its anti-money laundering procedures SEC seeks permanent injunction against firm and to bar its CIO for cherry picking

Key upcoming dates and deadlines

Click below to view and download our January 2025 Newsletter:

January 2025 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

