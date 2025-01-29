UK Banking And Insurance Regulation Update

The UK's Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") has recently published various statements regarding its current approach to its regulation of banking in the UK, including delaying implementation of Basel 3.1 rules.

Delay to UK Basel 3.1 implementation

On 17 January 2025, the PRA published a press release announcing that it has decided to delay the UK implementation of the Basel 3.1 reforms at least until 1 January 2027, mainly to allow more time for greater clarity to emerge about plans for, and timing of, the U.S. implementation. The PRA also announced:

Transitional periods for the reforms will be reduced so that full implementation is still required by 1 January 2030.

The deadline for firms to inform the PRA that they intend to join the interim capital regime ("ICR") (previously 28 February 2025) is being extended.

A data collection exercise, intended to inform an off-cycle review of firm-specific Pillar 2 capital requirements, is paused until further notice.

Advancing UK competitiveness and growth agenda

On 20 January 2025, the PRA published a reply to a letter from the Prime Minister (dated December 2024) regarding the Government's approach to financial services regulation in the UK.

The PRA sets out the actions it has taken recently to advance competitiveness and growth:

the now-completed implementation of the new Solvency UK prudential regime for insurers;

removing the 'bonus cap' for banks;

undertaking a review of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime; and

driving improvements in operational efficiency, with a particular focus on the timely handling of authorisation applications.

The PRA then sets out further actions that it intends to take:

simplifying the prudential regime for small banks;

increasing the ability of the insurance sector to invest in the UK economy;

improving the UK framework for Insurance Special Purpose Vehicles ("ISPVs"), including simplifying and accelerating the ISPV authorisation process;

making further amendments to remuneration requirements to enhance competitiveness; and

simplifying regulatory data reporting from banks.

Banking supervisory priorities

On 21 January, the PRA published two "Dear CEO" letters, setting out its thematic priorities in relation to the supervision of international banks and UK deposit takers, respectively (noting that these thematic priorities are not exhaustive and are intended to complement both its core assurance work and any firm-specific feedback from periodic summary meetings):