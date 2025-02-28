U.K. Turnaround And Restructuring Update: February 2025

While we may have witnessed a degree of muted activity in the final quarter of 2024, this year has opened with renewed vigour, presenting strong signs of a busy 2025 for our U.K. Turnaround and Restructuring team.



The Chancellor's Autumn Budget statement has ramped up the pressure on many businesses, particularly Retail and Hospitality & Leisure, while AlixPartners' 2025 Disruption Index study also points to regulation and taxation issues as the primary concern amongst U.K. business leaders.



In this edition, we explore these themes and the outlooks for these industries in more detail. We take a deeper dive into the world of non-standard motor insurance, too – a sector that has experienced something of a rollercoaster ride since the pandemic – and celebrate our industry recognition and team growth during 2024.

Read the newsletter below, or download a copy here.

