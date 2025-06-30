U.K. Turnaround And Restructuring Update: June 2025

The events in the months following our last update have served as a stark reminder that persistent business uncertainty continues to be one of the most pressing issues for leaders to navigate.

Geopolitical developments and evolving trade policies have thrust a critical dilemma upon companies – a "wait and see" mentality, in search of clarity, or an immediate response to remain ahead of the game. In truth, and as outlined in the findings of our recent Turnaround and Transformation Survey, the best solutions will be found somewhere in between.

In this edition, we explore the findings of our study in more detail and reflect on the changing market conditions that we have seen in Q2, including a deeper dive into the impacts of macroeconomic disruption on CFOs and their associated stakeholder groups. We also shine a light on the U.K. waste industry, analysing the unique opportunities for this market as it professionalises and shifts to a more progressive industry that prioritises sustainability, innovation, and regulatory compliance.

Read the newsletter below, or download a copy here.

