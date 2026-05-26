Pound Slumps As Starmer’s Premiership On The Brink

- with readers working within the Technology industries
- in United Kingdom
Co-written by Matthew Andrews & Reviewed by Philip McHugh
The pound (GBP) got off to a subdued start this week amid fresh doubts over the future of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
While Starmer delivered a defiant speech vowing to fight on, reports that a growing number of Labour MPs are pushing for his resignation left Sterling deflated.
UK political uncertainty will no doubt remain the primary catalyst of movement for GBP today, with the pound already under pressure amid reports that members of Starmer’s cabinet have also called for him to step down.
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