ARTICLE
15 May 2025

The Fuse Podcast: The Future Of Digital Assets (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of The Fuse Podcast by A&O Shearman, Shruti Ajitsaria, head of A&O Shearman's tech innovation hub is joined by a panel of industry leaders to explore the evolving landscape of digital assets.
United Kingdom Technology
Shruti Ajitsaria and Barnabas Reynolds
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode of The Fuse Podcast by A&O Shearman, Shruti Ajitsaria, head of A&O Shearman's tech innovation hub is joined by a panel of industry leaders to explore the evolving landscape of digital assets.

The discussion dives into the infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and market forces shaping the future of tokenization and digital finance. The panel look at issues including the role of financial market infrastructures, challenges to the adoption of digital assets, opportunities for inclusion and innovation, and the regulatory landscape in the U.K. and beyond.

On this edition, we are joined by:

  • Barney Reynolds, partner at A&O Shearman, global co-head of Financial Services Regulatory and Financial Institutions Sector lead.
  • Ryan Hayward, head of Digital Assets and Strategic Investments at Barclays.
  • Benjamin Santos-Stephens, CEO of ClearToken.

Whether you're navigating the complexities of digital finance or exploring the next wave of innovation, this conversation provides clarity on where the market is heading—and what it will take to get there.

You can listen to their fascinating conversation about digital assets here and read the transcript below.

The Fuse Podcast episode 6 - ClearToken Barclay transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Shruti Ajitsaria
Shruti Ajitsaria
Photo of Barnabas Reynolds
Barnabas Reynolds
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More