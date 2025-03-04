Key MiCA Regulatory Technical Standards Published In The EU Official Journal

On 13 February 2025, the EU published key regulatory technical standards (RTS) in its Official Journal on Regulation 1114/2023 on markets in crypto-assets (MiCA), along with an additional RTS supplementing Digital Operational Resilience Act, Regulation 2022/2554 (DORA).

Below is a summarised list of the published RTS and their primary focus areas:

MiCA

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/292 - Establishes a template for cooperation arrangements between competent authorities and supervisory authorities of third countries.

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU2025/293 - Specifies requirements, templates, and procedures for handling complaints related to asset-referenced tokens.

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/294 - Outlines the process for handling complaints related to crypto-asset service providers.

2025/296 - Defines the procedure for approving crypto-asset white papers by competent authorities.

2025/297 – Specifies the conditions for the establishment and functioning of consultative supervisory colleges.

2025/298 – Focusses on the methodology to estimate transaction numbers and values for asset-referenced and e-money tokens in non-EU currencies used as a means of exchange.

2025/299- Addresses continuity and regularity in the performance of crypto-asset services.

Dora

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/295– Sets out harmonised conditions for conducting oversight activities.

These RTS play a pivotal role in ensuring uniformity across EU member states while promoting transparency and accountability in financial and digital operations.

For more details, the full publication can be accessed through the EU Official Journal here.

If you are unsure whether MiCA Regulation may apply to you, you can use our MiCA Assessment Tool to obtain a free preliminary assessment here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.