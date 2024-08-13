Are Inset Days And Bank Holidays Classed As School Holidays?

In a previous article we looked at how school holidays and special days are split for separated or divorced couples. In this article I will discuss how inset days and bank holidays are usually split and recorded in court orders.

Bank holidays

Bank holidays, save for at Christmas, fall on a Monday or on a Friday in Easter.

These bank holidays are usually incorporated within the 'school holiday time' in any court order made as they invariably fall within the school holiday period.

Inset days

Inset days are usually set by the local education authority and the schools themselves. Although the majority are connected to the school holiday, they do not have to be.

When dealing with inset days, I refer to them as part of the 'term time arrangement' and include a separate provision in any court order for them, setting out the timing of the return so that they are clearly stated and there can be no misunderstanding about where the children are on each inset day or what time they need to be returned to the other parent in light of the school being closed.

Other dates when your child is not at school

I try to include as much detail in court orders as is possible to prevent any miscommunication between the parents to include what would happen if your child is unwell and not able to attend school. Who would look after the child if the term time arrangements state that they were to be returned to school that morning and what would happen if they were not at school to be collected on that day?

These matters all need discussing when you are trying to reach agreement about what is best for your child in the particular circumstances. What may be right for one family may not be for another.

Setting them out in an agreement or court order will hopefully prevent any issues from arising in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.