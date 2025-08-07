Prenuptial Agreements After Helliwell v Entwistle: What You Need To Know

When Hiding Assets Backfires: Lessons from a High-Stakes Divorce

When a wealthy heiress failed to disclose £48 million of her fortune, the Court of Appeal made a decision that affects everyone considering pre-marriage contracts in Britain.

What Happened in Helliwell v Entwistle?

Simon Entwistle and Jenny Helliwell's short marriage ended in a legal battle that's reshaping how courts view prenuptial agreements.

The couple married in 2019 at a lavish £500,000 wedding. They lived in a £4.5 million Dubai villa gifted to Ms Helliwell by her wealthy businessman father. Their marriage lasted just three years before ending in 2022.

Before their wedding, they signed a prenuptial agreement stating each would keep their separate property and split any jointly owned property 50/50 if they divorced.

When they separated, Mr Entwistle claimed £2.5 million from his ex-wife's fortune. However, the High Court initially awarded him just £400,000 (later reduced to £325,000 after costs), representing only 0.5% of Ms Helliwell's estimated £66 million wealth.

The judge upheld the prenuptial agreement, stating: "Being married to a rich person for three years does not suddenly catapult you into a right to live like that after the relationship has ended."

Mr Entwistle appealed this decision, claiming "gender prejudice" and arguing the prenup was invalid because Ms Helliwell had failed to disclose assets worth nearly £48 million – a staggering 73% of her wealth – when he signed it.

The Court of Appeal's Landmark Decision

In a groundbreaking ruling, Lady Justice King allowed Mr Entwistle's appeal, finding that Ms Helliwell's nondisclosure amounted to "fraudulent" behaviour that invalidated the prenuptial agreement.

The judge stated: "Wilful or fraudulent breach of that agreement such that the disclosure made bears no resemblance to the true wealth of a party...is capable of being material non-disclosure, as it deprives the other party of the information that they have agreed is necessary in order for them to decide whether to agree to a pre-nuptial agreement."

The case has now been sent back to the divorce courts to be recalculated as if the prenuptial agreement didn't exist.

Why This Case Matters

This ruling reinforces several crucial principles about prenuptial agreements in the UK:

Prenuptial agreements are generally enforceable when properly executed Full financial disclosure is essential for a valid agreement Deliberate concealment of assets can invalidate a prenuptial agreement Courts will consider fairness when enforcing agreements Short marriages don't automatically entitle spouses to maintain lavish lifestyles

The case follows the precedent set by Radmacher v Granatino in 2010, which established that prenuptial agreements should be upheld unless unfair.

What Makes a Prenuptial Agreement Valid?

For your prenuptial agreement to stand up in court, ensure:

It's freely entered into by both parties

Both parties fully understand its implications

Complete financial disclosure is provided

Independent legal advice is sought by both parties

The agreement is signed well before the wedding

The terms are fair and reasonable

Neither party is under pressure to sign

The Disclosure Dilemma

The Helliwell case highlights the critical importance of honest financial disclosure.

Ms Helliwell disclosed assets of approximately £18 million but failed to include:

Nearly £40 million in business assets

£8 million of beachfront land in Dubai

A £1.65 million house in Wimbledon

This deliberate omission ultimately undermined the entire agreement.

Gender Bias in Divorce Settlements?

An interesting aspect of this case was Mr Entwistle's claim of gender bias. His legal team argued: "Had the positions been reversed, it is very unlikely that he would have so ungenerously assessed the needs of a wife after a six-year relationship."

While the Court of Appeal made no finding on this specific argument, it raises important questions about potential double standards in divorce proceedings.

What This Means For You

If you're considering a prenuptial agreement:

Be completely transparent about your finances Seek independent legal advice early in the process Allow plenty of time before the wedding for negotiations Review and update the agreement periodically Consider mediation for any disputes that arise

The Future of Prenuptial Agreements

The Helliwell v Entwistle case reinforces that prenuptial agreements have real legal weight in the UK when properly executed.

However, it also serves as a stark warning that attempts to hide assets or mislead your partner can backfire dramatically.

Protect Your Future

Prenuptial agreements aren't just for the wealthy. They provide clarity and protection for both parties, regardless of financial status.

If you're considering marriage, a properly drafted prenuptial agreement can save heartache and expense if the relationship ends.

Remember: honesty and transparency are the foundations of any valid prenuptial agreement. The Helliwell v Entwistle case proves that attempts to conceal assets can ultimately leave you with less protection than if you'd never signed an agreement at all.

