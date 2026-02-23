UK And International Sanctions: Key Developments – February 2026

John Binns’s articles from BCL Solicitors LLP are most popular:

This edition highlights key developments in UK and international sanctions and export controls, including enforcement reforms, new designations, and emerging compliance risks.

Enforcement reforms : Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) proposes changes to its enforcement framework, including discounts for voluntary cooperation, and streamlining enforcement of information and reporting offences.

: Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) proposes changes to its enforcement framework, including discounts for voluntary cooperation, and streamlining enforcement of information and reporting offences. Cyber sanctions investigations : Media reports indicate OFSI is investigating the UK's first suspected breaches of cyber sanctions, all involving financial services firms.

: Media reports indicate OFSI is investigating the UK's first suspected breaches of cyber sanctions, all involving financial services firms. UK sanctions policy : All UK designations have been consolidated into a single UK Sanctions List, now the sole authoritative source, supported by a new user guide.

: All UK designations have been consolidated into a single UK Sanctions List, now the sole authoritative source, supported by a new user guide. New and revoked designations : The UK imposed new sanctions under the Iran and Sudan regimes for alleged human rights and humanitarian law violations, and revoked one designation under the Russia regime.

: The UK imposed new sanctions under the Iran and Sudan regimes for alleged human rights and humanitarian law violations, and revoked one designation under the Russia regime. General Licence updates : Amendments and extensions were made to licences covering revenue authority payments, humanitarian assistance, and the continuation of business for Lukoil Bulgaria entities.

: Amendments and extensions were made to licences covering revenue authority payments, humanitarian assistance, and the continuation of business for Lukoil Bulgaria entities. Compliance guidance : OFSI clarified reporting expectations for refused business, while the Solicitors Regulation Authority updated its sanctions guidance for regulated firms.

: OFSI clarified reporting expectations for refused business, while the Solicitors Regulation Authority updated its sanctions guidance for regulated firms. Sanctions trends and scrutiny: Ongoing debate and media reporting highlight potential further sanctions on Russian oil supply chains, and the use of alternative payment networks to bypass sanctions.

