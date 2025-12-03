Compound Penalty Of £620,515 For Unlicensed Military Exports

The UK's HMRC has published a Notice to Exporters reporting on a compound penalty agreed with an unnamed UK exporter.

The penalty was £620,515.04. The conduct giving rise to the penalty is described as "unlicensed exports of military goods controlled by the Export Control Order 2008".

No other information is provided.

