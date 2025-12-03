ARTICLE
3 December 2025

Compound Penalty Of £620,515 For Unlicensed Military Exports

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

United Kingdom International Law
Mark Handley
The UK's HMRC has published a Notice to Exporters reporting on a compound penalty agreed with an unnamed UK exporter.

The penalty was £620,515.04. The conduct giving rise to the penalty is described as "unlicensed exports of military goods controlled by the Export Control Order 2008".

No other information is provided.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
