13 February 2025

Designated Person Charged With Failing To Disclose Their Assets

Further to our earlier post regarding the UK's Charity Commission investigating Aozma Sultana in relation to possible sanctions breaches, it has now been reported (first by GIR – behind a paywall), that Aozma Sultana has been charged with sanctions offences in the UK and that she appeared in court last week.
Mark Handley
Ms Sultana is a designated person under the UK's anti-terrorism sanctions.

The alleged offence is one of refusing or failing to comply with a request from HM Treasury for information as to her assets and finances.

Trial is currently set for June 2025.

Mark Handley
