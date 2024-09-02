ARTICLE
2 September 2024

UK Amends Its Russia Sanctions Regulations And Expands Designation Criteria

G
Gherson

Contributor

Gherson logo

Founded in 1988 by Roger Gherson, Gherson Solicitors LLP was first established as a boutique immigration law firm based in London. Now servicing clients across all areas of immigration, international protection and human rights, white collar crime, sanctions, and civil litigation and arbitration, Gherson LLP’s offices continue to expand across Europe.

With over 35 years of experience, Gherson’s expertise extends from meeting the migration needs of international business people and UK-based companies to litigation in all UK jurisdictions and the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice.

Explore Firm Details
The UK Parliament adopted The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No.3) Regulations 2024, expanding designation criteria for individuals and entities linked to destabilizing Ukraine or supporting Russia. The amendments also impose stricter sanctions on specified ships.
United Kingdom International Law
Photo of Gherson  
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The UK Parliament adopted The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No.3) Regulations 2024, which came into force today, 31 July. It revoked and replaced the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2024 to provide additional time for the required Parliamentary scrutiny within 28 days given for it.

The new amendments expand designation criteria set in Regulation 6 of The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 ("Russia Regulations 2019"). A person can now be designated for being involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine if:

  • they own or control directly or indirectly, or are working as an executive or non-executive director, trustee or other manager or equivalent of, a person, other than an individual, which falls within sub-paragraphs (a) to (g) of the Regulation 6(3) of the Russia Regulations 2019;
  • the person holds the right, directly or indirectly, to nominate at least one director (whether executive or non-executive), trustee or equivalent of a person, other than an individual, which falls within sub-paragraphs (a) to (g) of the Regulation 6(3) of the Russia Regulations 2019.

Criteria of being involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia has also been expanded and now includes provision of financial services or making available funds, economic resources, goods or technology, to a person who falls within sub-paragraphs (a) to (e) of the Regulation 6(4) of the Russia Regulations 2019.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No.3) Regulations 2024 also amended ships specification criteria. "Ships specified under the Russia Regulations 2019 are prohibited from entering a port in the UK, may be given a movement or a port entry direction, can be detained, and will either be refused permission to register on the UK Ship Register or have their existing registration terminated". The Oil Price Cap exception does not apply to specified ships, although licences may be granted to those ships (UK Government press release)

A ship could be specified if it is used for any activity the object or effect of which is:

(a) to destabilise Ukraine or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine,

(b) to obtain a benefit from or support the Government of Russia, or

(c)to contravene or circumvent, or to enable or facilitate the contravention or circumvention of The Russia Regulations 2019.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gherson  
Gherson  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More