S4:E11 – Beyond The Blueprint - Creating Places That Matter: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Helen Taylor (Video)

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with Helen Taylor, architect and director at Scott Brownrigg, for an engaging and fascinating conversation about her inspirational journey in architecture and the evolution of the profession, particularly as a female architect. Helen reflects on the profound impact of the Grenfell inquiry and underscores the significance of balancing both form and function in order to create meaningful spaces within the built environment.

