Energy And Infrastructure - Carbon Capture & Storage (Video)

In this episode, John Buttanshaw (Co-Head of ESG & Impact and Partner in our Operational Risk and Environment group) discusses Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology. While total elimination of carbon emissions is challenging for industries like natural gas and heavy manufacturing, CCS offers a way to capture and store CO2 underground. While economic and regulatory challenges do exist, the potential and significant opportunities in CCS are clear despite the hurdles.

