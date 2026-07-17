Building The Future Workforce In Aerospace And Defence

The aerospace and defence sector faces a critical workforce challenge: how to attract, develop and retain talent in an era of rapid technological change and geopolitical uncertainty. With skills shortages intensifying and demand for specialist expertise growing, organisations must rethink their approach to building adaptable, diverse teams capable of delivering innovation across emerging technologies and complex operational environments.

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If the technology is impressive, it is the people behind it who make it possible. Without attracting, developing and retaining the right talent, the most advanced capabilities cannot be realised.

This has always been true in aerospace and defence, but it carries particular weight today. The industry faces a clear paradox: the only constant shaping the workforce is continuous, and often unpredictable, change.

Why is the future workforce such a strategic priority?

People have always been central to the aerospace and defence sector, but periods of geopolitical tension tend to accelerate the pace of technological change. In today's environment, shaped by conflict in Europe, tensions in the Middle East and shifting dynamics in the Asia Pacific, innovation continues to advance rapidly.

Against this backdrop, there are skills shortages, resulting in increased competition for specialist expertise. It is all placing pressure on the talent pipeline.

Without the right people in place, innovation cannot be sustained. New aircraft, advanced defence systems and emerging technologies all depend on the expertise of engineers, analysts, technicians and digital specialists.

What skills will define the workforce of the future?

A cautionary tale. Recent battlefield experience in Ukraine has challenged some long-held assumptions about military technology. Features once considered outdated, such as the Challenger 2's rifled barrel, have demonstrated value in specific operational environments. The lesson for employers is similar: predicting the future is difficult. Rather than trying to identify a definitive set of future skills, organisations must build workforces that can adapt as technologies and requirements evolve.

Again, the only constant is change. No-one can say with certainty the precise skills that will be necessary, but while traditional engineering expertise remains essential, we can see increasing demand for capabilities aligned to emerging technologies and new ways of working.

These include:

Digital and data-driven skills, including artificial intelligence and cybersecurity

Advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities

Systems integration and multi-domain expertise

Adaptability and interdisciplinary thinking

As the sector becomes more interconnected, employees are expected to operate across complex environments that combine technical, operational and strategic considerations. This shift is reshaping how organisations approach recruitment, training and workforce planning.

How is the industry addressing skills gaps?

Addressing skills shortages requires a coordinated and long-term approach. Organisations are increasingly focusing on building stronger pipelines into the sector, starting at an early stage.

Key initiatives include:

Increased engagement with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and early career pathways

Apprenticeships, graduate programmes and vocational training

Partnerships with universities and research institutions

Targeted efforts to attract talent from adjacent industries

Why does diversity and inclusion matter in the future workforce?

Access to a broad and deep talent pool is essential. For example, according to Engineering UK, women represent just 17% of those in engineering and technology roles. At a time of increasing demand on the sector, it cannot afford to limit its potential in this way.

Creating a more inclusive workforce requires sustained engagement across organisations and teams. Change is most effective when it is embedded in culture, supported by leadership and reflected in everyday practices. As seen across the armed forces and wider supply chain, progress depends on addressing long-standing barriers and widening access to opportunities for talent from across different backgrounds and experiences.

How are organisations approaching workforce upskilling?

Alongside attracting new talent, organisations must also invest in upskilling their existing workforce. As technology continues to evolve, employees need to develop new skills to remain effective and competitive.

This includes:

Continuous professional development and training

Reskilling programmes aligned to digital transformation

Cross-functional learning to support integrated working models

Upskilling is particularly important in areas such as artificial intelligence, automation and advanced manufacturing, where demand for expertise is growing rapidly.

What role does collaboration play in shaping the future workforce?

Collaboration is essential to addressing workforce challenges at scale. No single organisation can solve skills shortages or build the talent pipeline alone.

Progress depends on:

Partnerships between industry and education providers

Collaboration with governments and policy-makers

Engagement with professional bodies and training organisations

By aligning efforts across these areas, the sector can create more effective pathways into aerospace and defence careers.

What does this mean for the future of the sector?

While technological innovation and financial investment will continue to drive progress, they must be matched by a strong and sustainable talent pipeline.

As organisations look to the future, the ability to attract, develop and retain skilled individuals will be a key differentiator. Those that take a proactive and strategic approach to workforce development will be best positioned to succeed.

From talent attraction and workforce planning to skills development and diversity initiatives, the future workforce is becoming an increasingly strategic priority.

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