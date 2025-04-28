WEBINAR: Employment Law In Focus: Key Employment Law Developments For 2025

Please view this essential webinar from Knights, where their expert speakers will unpack the most pressing employment law updates and their impact on employers.

Employment law is evolving rapidly therefore HR professionals, and business leaders must be prepared to implement new policies and

procedures to remain compliant and avoid litigation.

Join us for this essential webinar, where our expert speakers will unpack the most pressing employment law updates and their impact on employers. Key topics include:

Employment Rights Bill

- Key proposed changes under the Bill

- The impact on employers and workforce management

- Practical steps to prepare for compliance

Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

- Understanding the legal definition of sexual harassment

- Changes implemented in October 2024 and their implications

- EHRC guidance: What employers need to know

- Steps to create a compliant and safe working environment

Latest Employment Law Developments & Case Law Updates

- Neonatal Care Leave and Pay – understanding the new entitlements

- ACAS Guidance on Neurodiversity – supporting an inclusive workplace

- Employer NIC Contributions – navigating the increased costs

- National Minimum Wage Increase – ensuring compliance and managing payroll

- Key recent decisions and their impact on employer policies

- Practical takeaways from landmark cases

This session will provide practical guidance, case law insights, and an opportunity to ask our legal experts your most pressing questions. Whether you're an HR professional, business owner, or in-house counsel, this webinar will equip you with the knowledge and tools to confidently manage employment law challenges in 2025.

