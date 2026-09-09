Back To School: Employment Law Updates From The Summer

Sheila Fahy’s articles from A&O Shearman are most popular:

As attention turns back to the year ahead, it’s worth taking stock after a bumper quarter for employment law developments over the summer. We’ve rounded up a selection of recent blogs by theme, making it easy to catch up on the updates most relevant to your business.

Employment reforms and workforce planning

UK financial services remuneration reform: what solo-regulated firms need to know

The Financial Conduct Authority’s proposed single remuneration code would simplify pay rules for UK solo regulated firms while keeping governance, evidence, and transition planning firmly in focus.

Read more about UK financial services remuneration reform.

The future of work in China: key employment trends in 2026 and beyond

China’s employment landscape is evolving rapidly, with AI-driven restructuring, rising workplace disputes, alternative labor models, and retirement reform reshaping workforce planning and risk management.

Read more about key employment trends in China.

Quarterly Insights Q2 2026: Netherlands employment law

This update from the Netherlands highlights important reforms and case law on non-competes, pay transparency, worker status, sickness reintegration, and dismissals.

Read the Netherlands employment law quarterly insights.

Germany’s Pension Reform 2026: what the Commission’s recommendations mean for HR and restructuring practice

Germany’s proposed pension reforms could reshape retirement planning, restructuring tools and pension arrangements, making it important for employers to review documentation, social plan templates and workforce transition strategies now.

Read more about Germany’s pension reform 2026.

UK Employment Calendar: upcoming 2026 developments

Our UK Employment Calendar flags the key reforms coming in the second half of 2026 and beyond, helping employers plan ahead for changes on harassment, union rights, unfair dismissal, fire and rehire, and collective redundancies.

Read our UK Employment Calendar.

Spain employment update—from active retirement reform to pay transparency

Spain’s latest employment update highlights reforms and case law developments affecting retirement, dismissals, non-competes, pay transparency, working time, and variable remuneration.

Read Spain’s latest employment update.

UK’s Employment Rights Act 2025

UK government procurement reforms: implications for trade union workplace access

New procurement rules could give employers bidding for major UK government contracts a commercial incentive to strengthen trade union access and engagement alongside meeting their new statutory obligations.

Read more about UK government procurement reforms.

Opening the doors: a new era for UK union workplace access

New statutory union access rights will give trade unions greater ability to engage with workers in person and digitally, requiring employers to prepare for a fast-moving, prescriptive regime with limited scope to resist access. (Originally published March 16, 2026, updated July 31, 2026)

Read more about the UK's new statutory union access rights.

UK industrial action reform: workers gain new detriment protection

The reforms will give workers new protection from detriment for taking part in lawful industrial action, increasing the need for employers to document operational decisions carefully and manage strike-related communications with care.

Read more about the UK industrial action reform.

Union rights on the rise: headline issues

Our podcast highlights the key union-related reforms under the Employment Rights Act 2025 and how employers can prepare for greater workplace access, wider union rights, and increased industrial relations activity.

Listen to our podcast on union rights.

The UK Fair Work Agency: lessons from Australia for employers

Australia’s experience shows how the UK Fair Work Agency could grow into a more active and powerful enforcement body, making now the time for employers to strengthen pay compliance, records, and response processes.

Read more about the UK Fair Work Agency.

Holiday, absence and working time

Sun, sand and statutory rights: practical reminders for UK employers

This blog offers practical reminders for UK employers on managing summer holiday requests, sickness, carry-over, record-keeping, and holiday pay compliance.

Read our practical reminders for UK employers.

Workplace data, AI and transparency

AI-generated grievances: what every employer needs to know

Our podcast explores how AI-generated grievances are changing workplace investigations and how employers can manage lengthy complaints while protecting confidentiality, privilege, and procedural fairness.

Listen to our podcast on AI-generated grievances.

UK government consults on workplace monitoring technologies

The consultation signals potential changes to how employers use workplace monitoring technologies, with a focus on transparency, worker voice, privacy, fairness, and human oversight.

Read more about the consultation on workplace monitoring technologies.

Suppose the EU gave a Pay Transparency Directive and (almost) nobody ratified it

With many EU member states missing the Pay Transparency Directive deadline, multinational employers face an uncertain compliance landscape but should not delay stress-testing pay structures and preparing for implementation.

Read more about the EU Pay Transparency Directive.

Confidential information and employee exits

Imaging orders in UK employment disputes: protecting high-value confidential information and intellectual property

Imaging orders can be a powerful tool for preserving evidence when confidential information or IP may have been misused, but recent case law shows employers must deploy them carefully and within clear limits.

Read more about imaging orders in UK employment disputes.

Workplace culture, safety and harassment

UK: Unhappy hour: drink spiking, harassment and what employers should consider

Drink spiking may be rare at work-related events, but employers should consider proportionate steps to protect employees and meet their evolving duty to prevent sexual harassment.

Read what employers should consider about drink spiking and harassment.