Work And Class Episode 4: A Fireside Chat With Abigail Wise About Her Non-traditional Legal Career (Podcast)

In this episode, George Hannah is joined at the (virtual) fireplace by Abigail Wise, Partner at Lewis Silkin, for an honest chat about what it really takes to build a career in law when you don't come from a traditional background, and don’t take a traditional route into law.

Abigail shares her personal journey, from her beginnings as a secretary, to early career hurdles, and ultimately to partnership. She reflects on the key life moments that shaped her path, the barriers she encountered along the way, and what the profession still needs to change. It’s a candid conversation about resilience, grit and belonging, and why representation at the top matters.