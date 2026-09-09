ARTICLE
9 September 2026

Work And Class Episode 4: A Fireside Chat With Abigail Wise About Her Non-traditional Legal Career (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
George Hannah sits down with Abigail Wise, Partner at Lewis Silkin, for a candid discussion about forging a legal career without traditional advantages or conventional entry routes. From her start as a secretary to achieving partnership, Abigail examines the pivotal moments, obstacles, and systemic changes still needed in the profession.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Abigail Wise and George Hannah
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Transport and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

In this episode, George Hannah is joined at the (virtual) fireplace by Abigail Wise, Partner at Lewis Silkin, for an honest chat about what it really takes to build a career in law when you don't come from a traditional background, and don’t take a traditional route into law.

Abigail shares her personal journey, from her beginnings as a secretary, to early career hurdles, and ultimately to partnership. She reflects on the key life moments that shaped her path, the barriers she encountered along the way, and what the profession still needs to change. It’s a candid conversation about resilience, grit and belonging, and why representation at the top matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Abigail Wise
Abigail Wise
Photo of George Hannah
George Hannah
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More