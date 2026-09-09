SD&GR Series: Updated EHRC Code For Services, Public Functions And Associations Launched

Since we published our last in-depth sex discrimination and gender reassignment insight on the updated Code for services, public functions and associations (the Updated Services Code) Publication of the updated EHRC Code | Weightmans, the following developments have taken place:

Our working party of experts has been supporting work across Weightmans to advise a wide range of employers and service providers in interpreting the implications of the Updated Services Code for their organisations, staff and customers, service users and the public they serve; including police and ambulance services, local authorities, NHS trusts, universities, retail and hospitality, transport providers, and many more.

The necessary commencement regulations were passed, and the Updated Services Code was formally published and came into force yesterday, Wednesday 5th August 2026.

Look back through our previous Insight: In order to properly understand the context and implications of the Updated Service Code. This will enable organisations to avoid the trap of misunderstanding or wrongly assuming what the Updated Service Code means for them.

Conduct an audit and seek advice as necessary: In order to assess whether the organisation’s current set up is compliant and / or what changes may need to be made, organisations should take advice from their Weightmans contact on their specific situation including auditing / profiling their: existing estate in terms of toilet and changing facilities at all sites: what signposting is in place or may be required? where are there single-sex facilities? Are there available separate lockable rooms with sinks; or only cubicles with communal washbasins? What alternatives should be provided? staff and customer / service-user profile at each site to identify any known ‘pinch points’ in terms of potential issues how facilities are used; and consider all protected characteristics including sex; gender reassignment; disability, and religious and other protected beliefs.