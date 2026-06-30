Employment Law Across The Globe: What’s Happened And What’s Coming Up?

A global guide to employment law developments reshaping the international workforce in 2026: from AI governance and accelerating legal reform to pay transparency, DEI and worker protections. Prepared by our UK law firm, Lewis Silkin, for its annual ‘Managing an International Workforce’ conference, on 11 June 2026.

Overview

In 2026, the pressures facing international employers are not only intensifying – they are also converging. Geopolitical instability, trade fragmentation and political polarisation are disrupting investment decisions, supply chains and market access. At the same time, economic challenges are driving restructuring and cost pressures. Together these forces demand coordinated responses across legal, HR and business teams.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating this transformation. Organisations are now confronting the practical realities of AI-driven recruitment, performance management, and workforce monitoring, alongside growing legal, ethical and reputational risks.

Global employment law reform is moving at an equally rapid pace. The UK and India are undertaking sweeping, once‑in‑a‑generation overhauls, while at European Union (EU) level, proposals focus on modernising labour law and balancing worker protection with competitiveness. The direction in many jurisdictions is clear: stronger worker protections, expanded leave entitlements, greater scrutiny of dismissals, and increased focus on flexible and non-traditional working arrangements.

Pay transparency and pay equity have also emerged as major compliance priorities, as employers prepare to meet obligations under the EU Pay Transparency Directive and equivalent domestic regimes.

Meanwhile, the way work is performed continues to evolve. Hybrid and remote working are now embedded in the employment relationship, creating complex cross-border challenges across areas such as contracts, working time, health and safety, tax, immigration, data protection and performance management.

For multinational employers, the message is simple: a siloed, reactive approach no longer works. Organisations need joined‑up governance, proactive planning and workforce strategies that work across borders.

Against this backdrop, here are some of the most significant developments from the last 12 months.

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A global guide to employment law developments reshaping the international workforce in 2026: from AI governance and accelerating legal reform to pay transparency, DEI and worker protections.

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Takeaways for employers

Adopt a coordinated, cross-border approach

Legal, HR and business responses need to be aligned as risks become more complex and interconnected across jurisdictions, driven by global economic and political change.

Legal, HR and business responses need to be aligned as risks become more complex and interconnected across jurisdictions, driven by global economic and political change. Prepare for expanding worker protections and restructuring risk

In response to shifting workforce expectations and demographic change, the global direction is towards stronger protections, enhanced leave rights and greater scrutiny of dismissals, with increasing legal and financial exposure in restructuring and termination decisions.

In response to shifting workforce expectations and demographic change, the global direction is towards stronger protections, enhanced leave rights and greater scrutiny of dismissals, with increasing legal and financial exposure in restructuring and termination decisions. Prioritise pay transparency compliance

Heightened expectations around fairness and transparency, together with regulatory developments mean pay transparency and gender pay gap reporting obligations are expanding rapidly, particularly in Europe but increasingly worldwide. Robust frameworks, clear policies and defensible narratives are essential.

Heightened expectations around fairness and transparency, together with regulatory developments mean pay transparency and gender pay gap reporting obligations are expanding rapidly, particularly in Europe but increasingly worldwide. Robust frameworks, clear policies and defensible narratives are essential. Embed responsible AI governance

Rapid technological change is reshaping the workplace and the use of AI across the employment lifecycle is subject to growing regulation, requiring clear oversight, data governance and risk management.

Rapid technological change is reshaping the workplace and the use of AI across the employment lifecycle is subject to growing regulation, requiring clear oversight, data governance and risk management. Adapt to evolving working models

Changing workforce expectations and demographic trends are driving hybrid and remote working, alongside reforms to working hours and employment status, creating complex cross-border and compliance challenges.

Changing workforce expectations and demographic trends are driving hybrid and remote working, alongside reforms to working hours and employment status, creating complex cross-border and compliance challenges. Manage diverging regulation and strengthen employee engagement

Against a backdrop of global economic and political change, regional differences, particularly between the EU, UK and US, combined with expanding collective rights, require careful navigation and stronger engagement with employee representatives.

The developments highlighted here – alongside many others across more than 50 jurisdictions – are captured in Delphius, our AI-powered global employment law tool for in-house legal and HR teams.