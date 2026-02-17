UK Pension Developments 2026: Five Trends And Key Dates To Watch

As the UK pensions landscape continues to evolve at pace, 2026 is set to be another significant year for schemes, sponsors and savers. With major legislation progressing, the pensions dashboards deadline approaching, and industry innovation accelerating, staying informed has never been more important.

Key pension developments in 2026

This year promises to be another busy period for developments in pensions.

The Pension Schemes Bill 2024 - 26

The Pension Schemes Bill 2024 - 26 (the Bill) will become law upon receiving Royal Assent. It has passed through the House of Commons and is midway through its passage in the House of Lords. It will be followed by secondary legislation and guidance that will add detail to the framework set out in the primary legislation, with some publications expected in 2026.

Pensions dashboard implementation

The implementation deadline for pensions dashboards is 31 October 2026. Pensions dashboards may be released to the general public this year, with a Government announcement due by the end of June 2026. Pensions dashboards are already fuelling data-driven developments in pensions, a process that is only likely to accelerate when awareness builds among pension savers.

Pensions Commission interim report

The Commission will issue its interim report, focusing attention on pension saving, adequacy and automatic enrolment.

Industry product and structural changes

Key parts of the pension industry will see product development and organisational change, including new options for pension risk transfer, collective defined contribution (CDC) for unconnected, multi-employer schemes and fewer but larger pooled funds in the Local Govenrment Pension Scheme (LGPS) and master trusts in the workplace defined contribution (DC) market.

There is a lot to keep on top of - we are tracking 40 individual policy areas and pensions industry developments.

Five key trends shaping pensions in 2026

To make the road ahead in 2026 clearer, we've grouped developments into five key trends that will shape in pensions in 2026:

Pension scheme investment and productive finance

How the Government's policy goal for UK pensions to invest in UK-based growth assets (such as infrastructure, private equity and start-ups) is driving policy on DC, defined benefit (DB) and the LGPS.

Delivering a data-driven digital pensions transformation

With dashboards due to connect by 31 October 2026 and a potential public launch this year, the digital transformation of pensions is accelerating. Dashboards will provide a valuable service for pension savers and will likely act as a catalyst for other digital innovation in pensions.

Pension adequacy and better pension savings outcomes

The Pensions Commission will issue its interim report in the first half of this year. Their work will focus a lot of attention on pensions adequacy - how to get people to save more and how to make the pension savings industry more attractive to those who do save. The responsibility will not be entirely on savers - we expect that the Pensions Commission will revive attempts to expand the scope and scale of automatic enrolment.

More pensions de-risking options for trustees and sponsors

2026 is likely to be a year of innovation in the pensions industry, with a focus on end game planning and risk transfer options for DB schemes. But it isn't just the DB market that will see product launches - CDC, DC consolidation and new master trust investment options will ensure that the DC market is just as busy.

Government plans to increase tax revenue from pensions

Alongside potential changes to inheritance tax and salary sacrifice for pension contributions, several pension policies being tracked may also increase revenue for HM Treasury, for example, small and deferred DC pot consolidation, DB scheme surplus extraction.

