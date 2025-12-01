Menopause At Work

For too long, menopause has been spoken about in whispers, if it has been spoken about at all. Women have found themselves navigating symptoms that affect their health, confidence, and performance, often without the understanding or support of their employers. The result has been a quiet exodus of talent at the very point when women should be thriving in their careers. That silence is finally breaking. Cultural change, medical evidence, and a growing body of legal expectation are converging to make menopause a mainstream workplace issue that employers can no longer afford to overlook.

This is not simply about compliance or risk management. It is about treating people with dignity during a natural stage of life that can be profoundly disruptive. It is about recognising that what was once considered a private matter is, in reality, a shared workplace concern – one that affects attendance, retention, morale, and equality. Employers who respond with empathy and practical support stand to retain experience and skill, while those who ignore the issue risk legal challenge, reputational harm, and the unnecessary loss of valued colleagues.

Why this matters now

The statistics speak for themselves. In 2024, there were 204 employment tribunal cases referencing menopause, compared with just 64 in 2022, which is a more than threefold increase in two years. At the same time, disability discrimination claims overall rose by nearly 30% in early 2025. That increase is significant, because menopause, despite not being named explicitly in legislation, can and does qualify as a disability under the Equality Act where symptoms have a long-term and substantial impact on daily life. Chronic insomnia, depression, and cognitive difficulties are not trivial inconveniences; they can disable a person's ability to work effectively, and tribunals are increasingly recognising them as such.

The scale of the impact is also evident in wider workforce research. The Fawcett Society has reported that one in ten women has left a job because of menopausal symptoms, while CIPD estimates suggest the UK loses up to 14 million working days each year as a result of menopause-related absence. These are not marginal numbers. They represent real disruption to careers, productivity, and business continuity, and they underline why employers cannot afford to look away.

Government-commissioned research in 2025 confirmed the point. Its literature review concluded that while awareness of menopause has undoubtedly grown, the response from employers remains patchy and inconsistent. Too much depends on whether an individual manager is sympathetic, rather than on systemic policies or procedures. It found that absence frameworks are rarely adapted, workplace design often exacerbates symptoms, and training is thin on the ground. The review was also candid about the evidence gap: while not all interventions have been formally evaluated, there is "considerable evidence" that failure to act undermines confidence, damages wellbeing, and, in some cases, impairs the ability to perform work tasks.

The Open University, in a parallel study, went further still, warning that many employers who brand themselves "menopause-friendly" have done little more than issue awareness campaigns, leaving the substance of absence policies, risk assessments, and performance management untouched. That criticism matters: it highlights that this is not about slogans, but about real structural change.

The legal landscape

Against this background, employers need clarity on what the law already requires. Menopause is not yet a protected characteristic in its own right, but it intersects powerfully with those that are. Under the Equality Act 2010, women experiencing menopause may claim sex discrimination if they are treated less favourably because of their symptoms, or age discrimination where older workers are disadvantaged.

Crucially, in severe cases where symptoms have a substantial and long-term effect, menopause may amount to a disability, triggering the duty to make reasonable adjustments and bringing protection from unfavourable treatment and harassment. Employers who dismiss this possibility are taking a substantial risk. Added to this, the Health and Safety at Work Act obliges employers to provide safe working environments, which includes addressing conditions that aggravate symptoms. In other words, the law is not silent. It is already setting expectations, and tribunals are increasingly prepared to enforce them.

The surge in tribunal cases shows that women are less willing to suffer in silence. And with discrimination claims carrying no upper limit on compensation, the financial consequences can be just as damaging as the reputational fallout. Employers cannot afford to treat menopause as peripheral or optional.

What support should look like

Meeting these duties is not complicated, but it does require seriousness and empathy. Too many employers still rely on generic policies or informal goodwill. What actually works is an integrated approach that combines culture, policy, and practical adjustments.

Culture is the starting point. Employees must feel able to raise concerns without embarrassment, knowing that they will be taken seriously. This requires clear communication from the top, but also visible role models and trained line managers who understand how to have sensitive conversations. Training matters because most mishandling stems not from malice but from ignorance. Without it, even well-meaning managers can make missteps, turning a disclosure into an ordeal.

Policies are the backbone. A menopause policy does not need to be long, but it must be meaningful. It should link to absence management, health and safety, equality, and flexible working procedures. It should explain clearly how to start a conversation, what adjustments might be available, and how confidentiality will be protected. The Open University's criticism of "performative" policies shows why substance matters more than appearance. Employees will quickly see through initiatives that are not backed by action.

Practical adjustments are where impact is felt most. These need not be expensive, but they must be real. Allowing flexibility over working hours, adjusting uniform requirements, providing cooler spaces and better ventilation, and recognising menopause-related absence separately from ordinary sickness absence are all measures that make a tangible difference. Employers might also consider giving staff protected time for medical appointments, reviewing shift patterns that exacerbate fatigue, or creating private rest areas in larger workplaces. These are not luxuries: they are practical tools to ensure experienced staff can continue to thrive.

What unites these steps is their realism. Women experiencing menopause do not expect perfection; they expect understanding, dialogue, and proportionate change. The gulf between what could be done and what is being done remains wide, but it is also where progress can most easily be made.

Looking ahead

The Employment Rights Bill is set to reinforce this trajectory. From 2027, large employers are expected to be required to include menopause support in their annual Equality Action Plans, creating a reporting duty akin to gender pay gap legislation. This will not only bring transparency but will shape tribunal expectations of what "reasonable" support looks like. At the same time, the day-one right to request flexible working, introduced in 2024, provides an accessible route for women to seek adjustments formally. These developments signal a future in which menopause support will be a visible and measurable standard of workplace equality.

Act now

Menopause is no longer a silent subject. The statistics, the research, and the legal framework all converge on the same conclusion: employers must act. This is not a question of optional wellbeing initiatives; it is a question of equality, safety, and dignity at work. Organisations that grasp this now will not only protect themselves from claims but, more importantly, retain skilled women who are vital to their success. Those who fail to respond risk losing both talent and reputation. In 2025, the choice could not be clearer.

