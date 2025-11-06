Public Matters: October 2025

The first Article 4 Direction in Wales successfully challenged in the High Court

We take a closer look at R (on the application of Williams) v Cyngor Gwynedd. The decision provides important lessons for local planning authorities about the need for clarity in officer reports and realistic assessments of what Article 4 Directions can achieve.

Read more

Self-neglect and capacity: Insights from recent regulatory and safeguarding adult reviews

This article synthesises key insights from the analysis of Care Quality Commission (CQC) assessments of local authorities and recent Safeguarding Adult Reviews (SARs).

Read more

Public Office (Accountability) Bill: Inquests, inquiries and public accountability

Explore the Public Office (Accountability) Bill's key reforms and how health and social care providers can prepare for the proposed changes.

Read more

Home Office age assessment inspection: Insights for local councils

In this article, we summarise the Home Office's inspection and outline the responsibilities of local government during the age assessment process to ensure compliance.

Read more

Supreme Court rules on appropriate assessment requirements

A recent ruling by the Supreme Court clarifies when appropriate assessments are required in planning processes and the limits of policy protection for Ramsar sites.

Read more

Weis v GMCA: Lessons for public authorities delivering regeneration projects

In this article, we cover the key points from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority subsidy challenge, and its implications for public sector lending in regeneration projects.

Read more

Why Awaab's Law creates new challenges for new-build contracts

When new requirements come into force on 27 October, social landlords must rethink how they structure defects clauses, writes Gabor Taller, Partner.

Read more

Employment law insights

Addressing worker exploitation: Essential guidance for HR

UK worker exploitation has surged 40% since 2021. We take a closer look at how HR professionals and employers are uniquely positioned to disrupt exploitative workplace practices before they take hold.

Read more

Spying or supervising? The risks of spyware software

The extent of utilising software for employee monitoring can give rise to legal and ethical concerns and, in a recent case, highlighted some important considerations for employers.

Read more

Sexual harassment beyond the physical workplace

When does sexual harassment by an employee take place in the course of employment? AB v Grafters case highlights that employer liability for sexual harassment can extend beyond the physical workplace.

Read more

Whistleblowing protection and liability of innocent decision makers

The case of Henderson v GCRM Ltd & Ors considered whether the Jhuti principle extends to detriment claims under section 47B Employment Rights Act 1996. We cover the key takeaways from the case for employers.

Read more

Guidance on 'shifting' the burden of proof in discrimination claims

The case of Leicester City Council v Parmar highlights the risks of failing to apply a consistent approach to disciplinary allegations and retain documents obtained during investigations.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.